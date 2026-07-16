How to Watch Fever vs Storm: Indiana Looks to Bounce Back After Loss

The Indiana Fever began their homestand on Wednesday night with a loss to the Golden State Valkyries. Coming into that game winners of two straight, the Fever just couldn't get it done against the Valkyries swarming defense. Golden State went into Wednesday on a seven-game winning streak, so Indiana played a hot team at the wrong time.

They'll look to bounce back quickly with a matchup against the Seattle Storm on Friday night. The Storm own the worst record in the WNBA at 6-20, including an 11-game losing streak in the process. The Fever can't take the Storm lightly just because of their record, especially because there's still talent on that team in All-Star Dominique Malonga, Natisha Hiedeman, and rookie Flau'jae Johnson among others.

The Fever's high-powered offense put up just 75 points against the Valkyries on Wednesday, so they'll aim to get back to their usual output versus the Storm.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Storm this week:

When: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:30pm ET

Where to watch: ION

Fever need to respond with win on Friday due to back-to-back

It's nice being home after a roadtrip, but the Fever can't become complacent. Even if things go well on Friday, they'll have a quick turnaround as they host the New York Liberty the following night.

Hopefully Caitlin Clark won't be on a minutes restriction soon, as she's been productive in limited time. In 25 minutes, Clark had 13 points and 6 assists against the Valkyries. Not her best shooting night (28% from the field) but giving her regular minutes again will allow Clark to get into a groove.

Caitlin Clark on this play:



"I got kneed right in the quad. That hurts. The ref can't miss that. Then I had to play with a contusion in my leg the rest of the game. It was ridiculous. You can't miss calls like that."



Clark said the ref told her that she initiated the contact. https://t.co/z5sVBV2yqO — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 16, 2026

Kelsey Mitchell's streak of 25+ points ended on Wednesday, but she still came away with 20 points on the night. Aliyah Boston (15 points) and Sophie Cunningham (10 points) were the only other Fever players to reach double digits against Golden State.

Standings wise, Indiana's tied for first in the East with the Atlanta Dream at 14-10. A win against the Storm would keep them at the top, while also separating themselves from New York. The Liberty are 13-11 and losers of three straight heading into their matchup with the Fever on Saturday.

The Fever have three more games before the All Star break next weekend. Going to the break with at least two more wins would be ideal, especially in terms of having momentum heading into the second half of the season.