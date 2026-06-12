How to Watch Fever vs Sun: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Aim to Build on Big Games

The goal for the Indiana Fever was to begin stacking the wins. So far, they're 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play and are winners of two straight after defeating the Chicago Sky in overtime 114-106 on Thursday night.

For their fifth game of Commissioner's Cup play, the Fever will now head to Connecticut to take on a struggling Sun team (2-12), who are currently alone at the bottom of the standings. The Sun come into their matchup against the Fever having lost four straight games.

Here's how to watch the Fever take on the Sun:

When: June 13, 2026

Time: 6pm ET

Where to watch: Peacock/NBC Sports Network

The Fever will look to take control early, and hold it this time. In each of the last three games, Indiana has squandered leads, surrendering a 19-point advantage against the Sky before winning in overtime.

Their next matchup against a languishing Sun team will provide a perfect opportunity to get things corrected with a tougher upcoming schedule looming, which will feature the Toronto Tempo (7-5) and the Atlanta Dream (8-4) twice.

The Fever's Continued Success Runs Through Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston

The Fever's most recent win came behind strong double-double performances from stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, who proved to be too much for the Sky to handle. Clark finished with 32 points and 10 assists, extending her WNBA record for the most career 30-point, 10-assist games. Boston added 34 points (a career-high) and 12 rebounds of her own.

first teammates in @WNBA history to have 30-point double-doubles in the same game 🔥



Aliyah Boston 🤝 Caitlin Clarkhttps://t.co/0JPFA3r5GL 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/pAytWiCfdZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 12, 2026

It's no secret that the Fever's formula for success runs through their core of Clark and Boston. Their on-court awareness to find one another makes them one of the strongest and most difficult duos to defend in the WNBA.

Opposing teams have had no answer for Boston thus far, who has dominated in the paint and continues to polish her game from three-point range. Clark and Boston's combined 66 points against Chicago were driven by their increase in pick and roll and dribble handoff actions, allowing the pair to rely on their shared connection.

Forward Aaliyah Edwards has had strong recent performances for Connecticut, while Leila Lacan is the Sun's primary threat from the perimeter.

Regardless, if the Fever can avoid foul trouble, continue their improvement defensively, and avoid any extended lapses on the floor—this contest versus Connecticut is a good opportunity to secure a wire-to-wire victory and extend their winning streak to three games.