The Way Forward for Fever Is Simple—Just Ask Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark had a recommendation after the Indiana Fever's overtime win over the Chicago Sky.

But the team would be best served if it is treated like an official request—better yet, a demand.

After Indiana got past Chicago in overtime, behind the combined efforts of Clark and Aliyah Boston, the Fever star had this to say about the duo's performance and ball screen and dribble handoff actions that fueled the team's success in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"I think the more two-man action we can get, the better," Clark said after the game.

Clark made sure to emphasize that getting to those actions, and out in transition, where she thrives, is difficult when the team is fouling or not getting defensive stops, but still it was clear how she wants to play.

"Anytime we got a stop and were able to push in transition, we got really good stuff, especially out of our ball-screen stuff. I feel like we can get to a lot more of that too," she added.

While Boston had this assessment as to why it worked.

"I think just the attention that C[lark] gets coming off the ball screen. Obviously she can shoot and make the right pass, so they were kind of up, and then C did a great job of just hitting me. And then vice versa, if they drop back, she made the right play, got to the basket and hit tough shots."

That's the beauty in the simplicity of the formula, it allows Clark and Boston, who are both extremely high IQ players, to read the situation, play freely, and make plays for themselves and others.

Against the Sky, this helped produce a career-high 34 points for Boston. She also grabbed 12 rebounds. Clark had 32 points and 10 assists. This made the duo the first teammates ever to record 30-point double-doubles in a WNBA game.

It was Clark's third 30-point and 10-assist game. There had only been four such games in WNBA history prior to Clark accomplishing the feat for a third time, with no other player recording more than one.

So it's safe to say coach Stephanie White should be inclined to lean into what worked going forward.

Clark and Boston Talk Connection

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) embrace on the bench Saturday, July 5, 2025, prior to a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark cited her genuine connection with Boston as another reason their partnership works so well on the court.

"I think we're good friends, that always helps," she said, in emphasizing the bond between her and Boston, and their other Fever teammates helps them to come together in tough situations.

"Also, I feel like I always know where Aliyah is. I think we've got a little telepathy now, so hopefully we get that going more too," Clark added.

It's clear the Fever's franchise cornerstones believe leaning on each other is repeatable. And if the team takes the easy and correct route, expect to see the confidence just go up from this point forward.