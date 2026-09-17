How to Watch Fever vs Tempo: Indiana Back in Action Following Extended Break

The Indiana Fever are finally back after a three week break due to the FIBA Women's World Cup. The Fever had two of their own take home the gold in Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. With new hardware added to their collection, Clark and Boston now head back home to complete the WNBA regular season.

For those who need a quick refresher, Indiana already clinched a spot in the playoffs with four games remaining. If the season ended today, they'd play the Atlanta Dream, who currently own homecourt advantage during the first round of the playoffs. Indiana and Atlanta are tied at 26-14, so these remaining games mean plenty in terms of seeding.

The Fever will have the "easier" matchup of their four remaining games on Friday night, as they'll take on the 11-win Toronto Tempo. They matched up one month ago, as Indiana's big three combined for 69 of their 101 points.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Tempo:

When: Friday, September 18

Time: 7:30pm ET

Where to watch: ION

Can Indiana pick up where they left off before FIBA break?

The Fever come into this game going 7-3 over their last 10 games. It's been almost an entire month since their last game, will they be able to continue their streak of dominance? With the way Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have played together recently, there should be no doubt that Indiana can enjoy some more wins before the playoffs begin.

Indiana's last game was a 111-91 win over the Connecticut Sun. Clark and Mitchell had 34 points each. Clark finished the game with a double double, adding in 12 assists and five rebounds.

When discussing how the FIBA tournament went, Clark and Boston certainly made their mark. In the final against France on Sunday, Clark posted 12 points and three assists in just 13 minutes of play. Boston added in seven points and a rebound in 15 minutes while shooting 100% from the floor.

The key to Indiana's success going forward will be the contributions from their bench. The emergence of Sophie Cunningham's shooting from beyond the arc has been phenomenal all season. The insertion of Makayla Timpson into the starting lineup in place of Monique Billings has also played a huge part.

Indiana should take care of business on Friday against the Tempo. After that, they'll play two playoff teams in the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx.