3 Biggest Indiana Fever Questions That Might Shape the Rest of the WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever are two days away from resuming their 2026 WNBA regular season.

With four regular-season games left, the Fever still have several unanswered questions that will shape whether this season ends up as a success or disappointment.

We've compiled the three questions we believe are the most important in shaping how the Fever's season finishes.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Makayla Timpson during an Indiana Fever game. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

3 Biggest Indiana Fever Questions to Be Answered Rest of WNBA Season

1. Where Will the Indiana Fever Finish in the Playoff Race?

Perhaps the most important question of all right now is where the Fever will finish the regular season. They're currently tied at No. 4 in the standings at 26-14, which means these final four regular-season games are crucial.

The Fever's seeding will drastically shift their chances of winning a championship. For one, the difference between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds (with which the Fever are tied with the Atlanta Dream) is home-court advantage in the first round.

WNBA teams play better on their home court. Especially the Fever, who have such a spirited and devoted fan base. Indiana getting to play at home for two games of their three-game first-round series is a huge advantage, especially if they face the Dream.

The Fever's final two regular-season games are against the Minnesota Lynx, who are almost guaranteed to be the league's No. 1 seed in the postseason. The Fever can still finish as high as the No. 2 seed, and they will want to avoid being the No. 4 or No. 5 seed if they can help it, so that they can avoid a potential matchup with the Lynx in the second round (assuming they win their first-round series).

2. Can Caitlin Clark or Kelsey Mitchell Win WNBA MVP?

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have both been fantastic this season and are on track to each earn First Team All-WNBA honors.

In fact, both Clark and Mitchell are in the top four for the WNBA MVP Award betting right now. The problem is that Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is producing another fantastic season and is currently the heavy favorite to win the award. Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles currently has the best odds.

Since Clark and Mitchell's statistical ceiling is somewhat capped because of the other's presence (at least in terms of shot volume and points per game), it's hard to imagine either will do enough to win the WNBA MVP Award this season, since it only accounts for the regular season.

The good news is that having the league's best backcourt and two MVP candidates will serve the Fever well once the postseason rolls around.

3. Can Lexie Hull Re-Find the Form Indiana Needs?

It's no secret that Lexie Hull has underperformed this season and seems to be dealing with confidence issues.

Hull was critical to the Fever's postseason run last season, especially with Caitlin Clark sidelined with injuries. And her being able to re-find her form on both ends of the floor would be paramount for the Fever to reach their potential this season.

Indiana doesn't need Hull to be an offensive juggernaut. If she can become the elite defender she once was against the opposing team's best wing player, hit timely threes, and cement the team's defensive identity with her grit and blue-collar playing style, that would be more than enough.