Stephanie White Sees Caitlin Clark ‘Confidence’ Growth That Could Boost Fever

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White got to watch her star point guard, Caitlin Clark, compete in the FIBA World Cup from the bench, as White was one of Team USA's assistant coaches.

White spoke with the media on Wednesday after returning to the Fever's practice facility, and soke about what she saw from Clark throughout the tournament.

"You could tell the way that she was able to change the game with her pace, and how, when we put our young guns in there, it looked a little bit different," White said, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

She later added, "I think for C, being able to learn from those veterans, FIBA is different. [The] World Cup and Olympics is different. It's not the WNBA. And having that experience with those guys, I think she's able to learn by watching. I think she felt the difference in different games and how teams are going to play, what she's looking for. I thought her floor game was outstanding.

"I mean, the way that she got everybody involved was outstanding, and you could see her confidence continue to grow as the tournament progressed," White continued. "That shot that she hit right before halftime against France was a momentum-changing shot, and she stepped up and she knocked it down. So I'm really proud of her."

Caitlin Clark dribbles against Spain in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

How Caitlin Clark's World Cup 'Confidence' Could Translate to Fever Season

As White alluded to, the FIBA World Cup and other international play is a lot different than the WNBA. Clark getting exposure to this different sort of game is good for her in several ways, and this different style of play could translate to Clark being more dynamic upon returning to Indiana.

Teams will likely try out new ways to contain Clark during the WNBA playoffs. And since she was held without a field goal in two World Cup games, perhaps opposing WNBA teams will try to use similar strategies to try and slow her down.

But Clark still managed to make an impact in those games, despite not scoring. And this is likely where the "confidence" White alluded to stemmed from: If the shots aren't falling, Clark can still be of value to her squad, either through passing, defense, or leadership.

Clark's World Cup confidence is a byproduct of her growth as a player, which should boost the Fever once the regular season resumes and when they enter the postseason.