How to Watch Fever vs Tempo: Indiana Looks For Fourth Straight Win

The Indiana Fever unfortunately won't be playing in the Commissioner's Cup Championship this season to defend their title, as the New York Liberty will represent the Eastern conference later this month. Still, these cup games count towards the regular season win-loss record and the Fever have been on a tear recently.

After losing to the Liberty last weekend, the Fever ripped off three consecutive wins to bring their Comissioner's Cup record to 4-1. Now sitting at 8-5 on the season, Indiana will head back home to host the expansion Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night.

Here's where to watch the Fever take on the Tempo:

When: June 16, 2026

Time: 7pm ET

Where to watch: USA Network

The Fever's last three wins have been thrillers. It began with a Caitlin Clark game-winner against the Washington Mystics for a 78-76 win on the road. They then went into an overtime battle with the Chicago Sky, pulling out a narrow 114-106 victory. The Fever's most recent game was an 85-75 takedown of the Connecticut Sun, where their big three combined for 59 points.

The Tempo haven't been bad so far this season, with veterans such as Brittney Sykes and Isabelle Harrison. Marina Mabrey is also part of the squad, who infamously knocked down Clark last season when she was on the Sun.

Caitlin Clark aims to burn Marina Mabrey in first rematch since last season's scuffle

Everybody remembers Clark's run -n with Mabrey during their meeting last season. Her fiery rivalry with Jacy Sheldon led to tempers flaring.

Things were HEATED between the Sun and Fever tonight 😳



-Caitlin Clark T'd up

-Marina Mabrey T'd up

-Jacy Sheldon assessed flagrant

-Sophie Cunningham ejected pic.twitter.com/CUnso6z4a9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2025

Mabrey has since expressed regret about body checking Clark to the ground, but it's doubtful the Fever star will forget about that anytime soon.

Marina Mabrey reflected on her altercation with Caitlin Clark during the '25 season. pic.twitter.com/9fSIORDKRS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 16, 2026

Clark may get her revenge in the best way possible, as she herself has been lighting up the court recently. Aside from her 25 point performance against the Sun mentioned above, Clark went for 32 points and 10 assists against the Sky. Over her last three games, Clark's posted 76 points, 20 assists and 13 rebounds while shooting at least 43% from the field.

Her runningmate in Aliyah Boston has also been right there, as she had 34 points and 12 rebounds against the Sky. It's been remarkable to watch those two in sync when sharing the floor.

Toronto's coming off of two tough losses, one being a game-winner from Sonia Citron of the Mystics. The Tempo were then blown out at home 102-77 against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

This should be a fun matchup for all involved.