How to Watch Fever vs Valkyries: Indiana Seeking Third Consecutive Win

The Indiana Fever have turned up the heat as of late. They're 6-4 over their last 10 games while also being winners of two straight. Indiana kicked off a four-game West Coast trip on July 5 and ended up going 3-1 over that span.

Two of those wins came against the defending WNBA champions in the Las Vegas Aces. That matchup on July 5 was without A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark on the floor, but both returned when their respective teams faced off again this past Sunday.

The Fever also picked up a win against the Phoenix Mercury, a team they've had plenty of entanglements with as of late due to Alyssa Thomas' hard flagrant foul on Clark late last month. As it stands right now, the Fever have momentum on their side as they sit in first place in the Eastern conference.

Indiana will now begin a homestand on Wednesday night against the Golden State Valkyries. Here's how to watch:

When: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: USA Network

Can Kelsey Mitchell continue string of dominance as Fever head home?

One major takeaway from the Fever's roadtrip was the brilliance of Kelsey Mitchell. The veteran guard has been on a scoring tear as of late, leading her to become Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Mitchell averaged 28 points per game on just under 44% shooting from beyond the arc during that span.

Mitchell isn't the only Fever player donned with an honor recently, as Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June after averaging 22 points and 8 assists per night. Mitchell's currently on a six-game streak of scoring 25+ points.

Jul 12, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) shoots the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their latest win against the Aces, Mitchell posted 27 points on 50% shooting from the field, while going 3/8 from deep. She's certainly been a huge part of Indiana's stellar road trip. The Fever now move to a four-game homestand over the next week, with games against the: Valkyries, Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun.

With Clark back in the lineup after being on a minutes restriction, that could allow for more opportunities for Mitchell to shine. Clark will get hers, but Mitchell will have less attention placed on her when they share the court.

It also helps that the supporting cast has been clicking as of late. Sophie Cunningham has provided a real spark off the bench, posting 20 points on 6/7 shooting from three. Mitchell and Cunningham were 2/6 Fever players to hit double digits in their last win.

If Mitchell keeps shooting the ball like this, it'll be tough to get past Indiana.