Sophie Cunningham Seamlessly Goes From UFC Ring Girl to Cooking the Aces

There is no doubt that Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has capitalized on the popularity that comes with playing on the Fever and in close proximity to Caitlin Clark.

Her appearance as a UFC ring girl on Saturday night was further proof of that. Of course, Cunningham blew up after serving as Caitlin Clark's unofficial enforcer and her brand, brashness, and other factors make her likely the only player in the league who makes sense in that role.

But for all of the talk about her off the court for what she does and what she says, it can't be forgotten that Cunningham is a key contributor on the court as well. Her overall fame may outpace her place as a player in the hierarchy of the WNBA's best, yet she still is a very important piece for Indiana.

Cunningham proved that once again by lighting it up against the Las Vegas Aces the night after she had the spotlight in the octagon.

She played 23 minutes, scoring 20 points after hitting on 6 of 7 three-point attempts. Since joining the Fever Cunningham leads the league in 3-point percentage.

SIX. TRIPLES.



go off Sophie Cunningham 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/393jVR0i0z — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 13, 2026

It was a balanced night for the Fever, who got their second win in Vegas, after never having previously won there in the regular season prior to this year.

Indiana had six players in double-figures. That included Aliyah Boston getting the best of her matchup with A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Mitchell continuing her absolutely torrid scoring stretch, and Caitlin Clark working her way back to form while playing under a minutes restriction.

Yet, the Fever had their best performance all season in part because of Cunningham's shooting. In fact, they've really been at their best all season when she is in a groove and getting shots up. She is averaging 9.6 points in 22.7 minutes a night off the bench, while hitting on 49.3% of her shots overall and 43.5% from beyond the arc.

Cunningham talked about the balance of her busy weekend in Sin City before the contest.

"Our schedule's brutal...when we do have a couple days to team bond, or go do stuff that is fun and extracurricular, of course we're going to say yes to that."

The good news for Fever fans is that Cunningham was able to seamlessly go from the UFC back to the WNBA. Because for all the headlines she creates for other reasons, it can't be forgotten that she's a good basketball player too.