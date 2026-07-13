Kelsey Mitchell's MVP Campaign Has Reached Another Level

The Indiana Fever are steadily climbing their way to the top of the WNBA standings and they're doing it behind MVP caliber performances from guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell, a ninth-year veteran, has been the engine behind the Fever's success. After re-signing her in the off-season on a one-year deal, it's clear the franchise knew she would give them a solid chance to compete for a championship now. At the halfway point of the season, the Fever sit just three games back from first place. It's no question that no one inside the organization has endured more than Mitchell, who played through some of the team's most forgettable seasons.

Mitchell, who was a finalist in last season's MVP race, has yet again emerged into frontrunner status for this year's award.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) rushes up the court Wednesday, June 19, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics, 88 - 81. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kelsey Mitchell Continues to Rise to the Occasion

A solid candidate for MVP doesn't just put up massive stat lines; they also make their team better as a whole. Mitchell, who plays each game with unwavering grit and heart, has put the Fever on her back countless times this season. The mere fact that it's difficult to imagine where the Fever would be without Mitchell on the roster alludes to her valuable impact on the court, but her unquantifiable qualities that she's brought this season don't stop there.

Currently averaging 22.7 points per game, Mitchell is playing out of her mind. In the team's most recent win over the reigning MVP Aja Wilson, and defending champion Las Vegas Aces, she hit another milestone. Her 27-point performance against the Aces marked her 38th consecutive double-digit game which surpassed Tamika Catchings as the franchise leader.

In the Fever's last four games, Mitchell has scored a total of 112 points leading them to a 3-1 record on the road trip. She continues to cement her legacy by having already broken franchise records in three-pointers and single-season points, all accomplished this season. Her big performance against the Aces also climbed her to seventh on the all-time list for three-pointers made in league history further building on her MVP-caliber season.

Kelsey Mitchell’s last five games:



30 PTS | 6 AST | 68.8% FG

26 PTS | 2 AST | 69.2% FG

27 PTS | 3 AST | 38.9% FG

29 PTS | 3 AST | 50.0% FG

29 PTS | 8 AST | 45.5% FG



AVG: 28.2 PPG | 4.4 APG | 52.9% FG ✨ pic.twitter.com/Rf9dYs9uS3 — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) July 10, 2026

Mitchell was also voted as a first-time starter in this year's All-Star game, marking her fourth-career selection.

Mitchell is known for being one of the fastest, most explosive guards in the WNBA establishing her as one of the most difficult players for opposing defenses to contain. Her 48.6% field goal percentage is in the top five among guards while her points per game average leads MVP candidates Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles and teammate Caitlin Clark.

She has also been the only member of the Fever's big three to play in every game, and is averaging a team-high 32.5 minutes per contest.

Mitchell's consistent standout performances and clutch moments should garner the praise and recognition that she has long deserved and that could include an MVP honor.