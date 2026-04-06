Caitlin Clark, Fever Set for Frequent Matchups With Angel Reese’s Dream

The compressed WNBA offseason got off to a fast start as news broke Monday that the Chicago Sky traded Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for first round picks in 2027 and 2028.

Of course, matchups between the Sky and the Indiana Fever had previously received extra attention due to the rivalry between Reese and Caitlin Clark, which dates back to their college days. But a quick glance at the Fever's 2026 WNBA schedule shows the league won't be lacking in matchups between the two stars due to Reese's change in scenery.

Indiana is set to face off with Atlanta four times (which is tied with the New York Liberty for the opponent they will face the most), so the Fever will get used to Reese in her new threads quickly given the frequent meetings scheduled between the two teams.

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The Fever were notably scheduled against the Sky five times in 2025, but the season opener was the only time Clark and Reese shared the floor due to circumstances and injury.

Could Fever vs Dream Be a New WNBA Rivalry?

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes around Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) and Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) on Friday, July 11, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese isn't the only reason matchups between the Fever and the Dream could have some extra juice. An injury-riddled Indiana team eliminated Atlanta from the WNBA playoffs last season, leading to a disappointing ending to what was otherwise a very successful year for the Dream.

Not to mention, a meeting earlier in the season led to a feisty moment between Clark and Atlanta star Rhyne Howard, which even created a memorable meme.

"I thought I was tough. I thought I was tough, and then this is what I look like," Clark said about the exchange on a podcast appearance with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.

Clark notably played well alongside both Howard and Reese during the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in Puerto Rico last month, but we know the spirit of competition will pick the intensity right back up when they are opponents once again.

And given the history with Reese, and the past playoff series with the Dream, it makes sense that the showdowns this season between Indiana and Atlanta will be of the marquee variety.

But before focusing on any opponent, the Fever must first take care of their own offseason, as they look to keep the core of the roster together, in addition to making upgrades in free agency.

Indiana starts the season May 9 against the Dallas Wings, the first matchup with Reese and the Dream takes place on June 4.