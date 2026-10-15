Indiana Fever Are the Common Thread in WNBA’s Record Ratings

Despite the noise constantly swirling around the league, the WNBA is objectively in a great place. The latest example of that was in a press release touting "record growth," particularly as it pertains to viewership.

"The WNBA reached a record of more than 90 million unique viewers across all national networks during the 2026 regular season. 51 telecasts averaged at least 1 million viewers, the most in WNBA history and up from 19 in 2025. Nine telecasts averaged more than 2 million viewers, also a league record, up from four telecasts in 2025. Fans watched more than 320 million hours of coverage, the highest regular-season total in league history. The First Round of this year’s WNBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel was the most-watched First Round ever, averaging 1.3 million viewers," it was announced.

But in going through the individual network breakdowns, a clear and unsurprising trend was seen: The Indiana Fever were the impetus for those record ratings.

Of course, since Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA that has been the case, but it was readily apparent when looking at the benchmarks set by network.

The WNBA's announcement featured a breakdown by each of its broadcast partners, and for every single one it was a Fever game that led the way.

Indiana played in the most-watched WNBA games ever on CBS, ESPN and ION, the season’s most-watched games on Prime Video and USA Network, and ABC’s second most-watched WNBA game ever. On NBC and Peacock, the Fever’s matchup with the Sky drew 3.31 million viewers—the largest regular-season audience since the league’s inaugural weekend in 1997.

GM Amber Cox stated the Fever were a part of 14 of the top 15 broadcasts overall, with the lone other being the All-Star Game, which three Fever players participated in.

Key for Fever to Not Stifle Momentum

With all that said, it is paramount that the Fever don't rest on their laurels and stand pat.

The team's season came to a disappointing end after they were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. And in order to continue to entice the support they've gotten, Indiana will need to put a winning and compelling product on the floor.

In the meantime, hopefully the league as a whole continues to show viewership growth despite Indiana's elimination. But in order for the Fever to keep rising, they are going to have to make a deeper run in the postseason going forward and must capitalize on Clark's captivating playstyle.