WNBA Finals Show Why Indiana Fever Can't Afford to Stand Pat

One look at the two teams in the WNBA Finals and it is apparent running it back won't be good enough for the Indiana Fever.

The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries will meet for the championship, and they prove the Fever still have a ways to go in a few areas.

The Dream, for one, did not rest on their laurels after a 30-14 season in 2025. They traded for Angel Reese. Atlanta finished with the same record but the addition of Reese's defense, hustle, and toughness helped propel them to the Finals.

The Valkyries, meanwhile, perhaps provided a blueprint for the entire league in scouring the international market for talent. Golden State even added Aminata Gueye, who played for France in the FIBA World Cup, toward the end of the season. She is now logging playoff minutes for them.

Both squads are also showing how important depth and defense are. The Dream have five players averaging double figures in the postseason, including DeWanna Bonner, who they picked up as a late veteran addition after she was bought out by the Phoenix Mercury.

The Valkyries have three players averaging double figures and two right behind them. Golden State comes at opponents in waves, with 10 players averaging 10 or more minutes in the playoffs.

Contrast that to the Fever, who relied on Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston for the vast majority of their total production.

Then there's the defense. The Valkyries were first in defensive rating, the Dream third. Indiana finished in eighth. The Fever desperately need to add length and athleticism to the roster.

Who Will Make the Calls?

Aside from knowing there needs to be upgrades, the Fever must determine whether the proper leadership is in place to make these decisions.

GM Amber Cox failed to put the proper support system around the team's stars in 2026. In fact, the Fever's two highest-salaried players outside of Mitchell and Boston, Monique Billings and Lexie Hull, played only 19 and 9.7 minutes per game in the postseason respectively—combining to average 5 points.

Head coach Stephanie White faced criticism throughout the season as well, which included her being booed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after she didn't stand up for Sophie Cunningham following a flagrant foul she was on the receiving end of by Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington.

The Fever struggled defensively, which is supposed to be White's calling card, and seemed to move away from simple actions that worked without the opposition proving they could stop them at times.

There's certainly a case to be made that an overhaul to the front office and coaching staff may be necessary for Indiana to fully move into the next era.

Embrace Caitlin Clark

Of course, anything the Fever do should be with Clark in mind. Too often, it feels as though those associated with the franchise are tolerating the attention that comes with Clark rather than fully embracing it.

All decisions the Fever make should be with Clark in mind. That goes for roster construction, playing style, and everything in between.

Clark improved on many aspects of her game in her third professional season. But the team could still stand to play to the strengths of her improvisational instincts more often, with a steady diet of high ball screens and other similar actions. Clark must continue to grow off the ball as well, so Indiana can have the balanced attack mentioned above.

To her credit, Clark appears willing to make sacrifices so the franchise can maximize the talent around her. She is due for a max contract but seemed amenable to team-friendly terms. Regardless, Clark should be involved in all the big decisions forthcoming.

Kelsey Mitchell's Future Is Key

That team-building will depend heavily on whether Mitchell returns to the Fever.

If she is back, Indiana will have to get creative when it comes to upgrading the roster on the margins. The good news is they will retain the most explosive backcourt in the league in that scenario.

If Mitchell departs, there will be much more salary cap space to play with. The Fever would be wise to target players like Awak Kueir of the Dallas Wings and Kayla Thornton of the Valkyries if they have more money to spend.

Indiana should also look to develop internally. Raven Johnson, for instance, should be pushed to become more of a 3-and-D option going forward.

Whatever direction they head, the Fever need to make changes—and Clark should set the tone.