Kelsey Mitchell's Cryptic Caption Has Fever Fans Frustrated
Kelsey Mitchell will be one of the top free agents available in the WNBA this offseason. The Indiana Fever guard is coming off of a career year where she averaged 24.7 points per game on 51/45/85 shooting splits.
Last offseason, many believed Mitchell would be headed elsewhere. That was until she agreed to a one year supermax deal worth $1.4 million to remain in Indiana for the 2026 season. Mitchell posted an MVP campaign this past season, garnering huge ovations from her teammates and the Fever crowd every night.
This is what makes Mitchell's latest Instagram post interesting, as she seemingly doesn't feel appreciated by the Fever and their fans.
"Imagine no one believin, fr. While fightin to keep believin in yourself. Nun colder, but wise than that. Did what I can. Always lent my hand. And then imagine being wrong in they eyes no matter what. Played the game how the game go. Zero is zero no matter what direction it goes."
Obviously, there's a lot to decipher here. Mitchell is supposedly saying that no one believed in her despite her best efforts to help everyone around her. "Zero is zero no matter what direction it goes," sounds like a parting message, signaling Mitchell may be on the move this offseason.
Kelsey Mitchell's Instagram caption makes no sense
If Mitchell wants to feel unappreciated, then that's her perogative. However, there's plenty of proof that the notion is not true.
Fever fans are calling this a gimmick by Mitchell, as she posted a similar caption ahead of free agency last season.
It definitely would seem like a slap in the face of Fever fans who supported Mitchell throughout her career, especially over the last few seasons where they started to win games.
Mitchell's message doesn't necessarily look like a shot at her teammates, as she posted and tagged pictures with her fellow players such as Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull among others.
However, there's some speculation that Mitchell could be targeting the Las Vegas Aces as her next squad.
Former Fever teammate and current Aces player Justine Pissott reposted Mitchell's post to her story. Interestingly enough, Aces forward Kierstan Bell commented "let's go be great," under Mitchell's post. That doesn't necessarily mean she's going to Las Vegas, but it's worth noting this comment in case that comes true when free agency opens in January.
Whatever Mitchell decides to do, it looks like a majority of the Fever fanbase aren't holding their breath either way. They supported her through thick and thin, but they're tired of the antics.
Andrew Parsaud covers the Indiana Fever and the WNBA for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.Follow gmengalaxy