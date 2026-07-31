Fever Share Positive Aliyah Boston Injury Status Update Before Fire Game

Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston missed the second half of her team's win against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night because she banged her knee on the court floor during the second quarter.

While this created some concern about Boston's status moving forward, the fact that she was ruled as questionable for the game's remainder rather than being ruled out right away boded well.

And Fever fans received even more good news on Thursday, when it came out that Boston was probably for Friday's game against the Portland Fire.

Status Report for tomorrow’s game at Portland:



Caitlin Clark - Probable (back)

Aliyah Boston - Probable (right lower leg)

Monique Billings - Probable (left hip)

Damiris Dantas - NWT (left knee) pic.twitter.com/9CyZ8j3I1c — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 31, 2026

Boston's status seemed to be in a good spot earlier in the day, as the Fever's social media accounts posted several videos of Boston practicing. She was seen moving well without a noticeable limp, hitting jump shots, and partaking in a layup drill.

While she could be seen wearing a sort of compression sleeve, the fact that she was back practicing suggested all was well after what happened Wednesday night, which has now been confirmed with her status update.

Stephanie White's Comments About Aliyah Boston Add Another Source of Optimism

Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked whether she had an update on Boston after beating Seattle and said, "No update, other than it wasn't really worth the risk for us in the second half. Just want to be very conservative, and make sure that she's good to go," per a YouTube video from the Fever.

She added that the team managed to rally around each other in the wake of Boston's injury, as everybody knows they must pick up the slack to make up for what they miss when she can't play.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem likely that Boston will miss much time aside from last night, which means that the Fever roster held up their end of the bargain.

It's hard to imagine how the Fever would adapt if Boston were to miss significant time at this point in the season. She's one of the league's best forwards and integral to what Indiana is trying to do on both sides of the court. Not to mention that she's a bright light in the locker room and contributes a lot to the team's camaraderie, both on and off the floor.

Boston has proved to be extremely durable throughout her WNBA career, only having missed three regular season games in her four seasons (all of which came earlier in the year). Fever fans are hoping that trend continues not only for the rest of this season, but for the rest of her career.