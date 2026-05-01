Indiana Fever Rookie Calls Out Media in Cryptic Post

Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson has been the 2026 Indiana Fever rookie who has gotten the most attention to this point.

And rightfully so. Not only was Johnson the Fever's first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft (No. 10 overall), but she's a big name, comes from a high-profile program, had a preexisting relationship with Aliyah Boston, a competitive history with Caitlin Clark, and has excelled on the floor throughout the preseason.

But Johnson isn't the only Fever rookie who's looking to make the team's roster this season. They took Justine Pissott out of Vanderbilt with their No. 25 overall pick. Pissott has performed well to this point, including having scored 8 points in 10 minutes against the New York Liberty in Indiana's first preseason game.

Indiana Fever guard Justine Pissott | John Jones-Imagn Images

Pissott wasn't active during the Fever's April 30 game against the Dallas Wings, with what was listed as a lower leg injury.

When Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked about Pissott's status before Thursday's game, she said, "I have no idea how long she'll be out. I know she was having some issues, I know she had some stuff collegiately as well, [and] she was going to see the doctor. I don't have exactly what it is, but again, it's early, so we'll take things as they come and make sure that she gets the attention and time that she needs."

The vague nature of this response raised some eyebrows, especially because no additional information about the injury has been offered.

Justine Pissott's Cryptic X Post Gets Attention

While Pissott wasn't active in the game, she's still finding a way to generate discussion. She did this with a May 1 X post that read, "Let’s not always believe the media 😵‍💫".

Let’s not always believe the media 😵‍💫 — Justine Pissott (@justinepissott) May 1, 2026

It's not clear what or who Pissott was referring to, as she appeared to keep things intentionally vague and cryptic on purpose. Of course, the timing would imply it is related to how her current status has been covered, but there is no way of knowing for sure.

Pissott projects as a possible stretch forward option for the Fever and is signed to one of the team's two development spots. This would allow her to appear in 12 games this season if she doesn't find herself as part of the regular roster, but she can participate in all practices and team activities.

Hopefully whatever injury she is dealing with won't keep her sidelined for long.