Indiana Fever's Free Agency Challenges Could Be Eased by New Focus on Scouting

Whoever the Indiana Fever hire to replace recently fired general manager Amber Cox has their work cut out for them.

Not only will they inherit the most high-profile job in women's basketball, complete with the noise that can surround it, but they also will have to navigate a tight salary cap while trying to build a contender. That's a lot of boxes to check.

However, the position also comes with top-level stars already in tow in Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, and a chance to sell the most visible franchise in the WNBA and the positives that come with that.

But when it comes to roster construction, some of the most important work may come on the margins. That's why it was significant to see scouting-based hires made before the next GM has even taken over.

The Fever hired Sheri Sam as assistant GM, according to multiple reports. Sam played 10 years in the WNBA, but more importantly has been the scouting manager for the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA since 2022.

Indiana also hired Vernard Hollins as a scout. Hollins has extensive experience playing overseas, which could lend itself to potential international scouting.

Why Scouting Is Important for Fever

Clark and Boston being building blocks for the Fever is a given. The first major free agency decision will be about star guard Kelsey Mitchell's future.

If Mitchell returns, salary cap space will be scarce. And whether Clark takes the pay raise she could under the new CBA's EPIC provision remains up in the air, though she has hinted she might be willing to sacrifice to help the franchise construct the best team.

Given the guaranteed high-end talent either way, putting depth around them will be the challenge. Lexie Hull and Monique Billings are also under contract on deals well above league average, but much of the roster may be constructed of near-minimum salaries.

Therefore, identifying the best available collegiate (for the WNBA Draft), international, and diamond in the rough talent could be paramount.

It remains to be seen who will be running the operation for the Fever, with President & CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Mel Raines reportedly calling the shots for now.

But it's a good sign that the next Fever general manager already has some scouts getting to work on executing the vision for the team that will take the floor for the 2027 season.