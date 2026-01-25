Fever Guard's Injury Woes Will Force Free Agency Decision

The Indiana Fever will have a tough decision when it comes to guard Aari McDonald.

McDonald quickly burst on the scene and her fandom escalated when the Fever signed her on an emergency hardship contract after Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham suffered injuries that sidelined them for several games.

Joining a new team in the middle of the season didn't appear to phase McDonald, in fact, she meshed perfectly to head coach Stephanie White's system. Her immediate impact and willingness to adjust to change make her a valuable piece, but her injuries are piling up in a short amount of time. After recovering from a broken bone in her right foot that ended her WNBA season back in August, many sat in anticipation to see how she would bounce back after signing on to play in Unrivaled for team Breeze BC.

In just her first match-up on January 5, McDonald exited the game in the third quarter after she re-aggravated her right foot, immediately creating a scare among the Fever fandom.

She would quickly calm the concern by reassuring fans on social media that she was "okay" and wouldn't experience any setbacks from it. However, she still hasn't returned to competition, although it's likely for precautionary reasons.

But obviously injury woes must be factored in for the Fever in making free agency decisions given the litany of ailments that derailed the team's 2025 campaign.

Had a little scare last night.

I’m all good yall😊 — Aari McDonald (@McdonaldAari2) January 6, 2026

Why Injury Status Shouldn't Overshadow Aari McDonald's Value

Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) yells in excitement Wednesday, July 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the single most difficult things for a professional athlete to do is join a brand new team in the thick of a season while having not competed for months.

That's just what McDonald did, and despite her year being cut short a couple months into her time with the Fever, the immediate impact she demonstrated is one that many can argue saved their season. She added back court depth, something Indiana desperately needed after losing Clark to what would later be deemed a season ending injury.

McDonald is all hustle and when combined with veteran Kelsey Mitchell's aggressive, non-stop, all gas no brakes style of play, it gave the Fever a potent guard combination even with Clark out of the lineup.

McDonald averaged just under 10 points and five assists per game during her time with the Fever. Her fiery nature and work ethic are characteristics that have added to her success and it would be in the team's best interest to do what they can to re-sign her, given the high quality depth and fit she brought to the back court.

Ideally, McDonald is fully healthy by the time training camp rolls around on April 19 (of course this date hinges on a new CBA deal being finalized) and in uniform for the Fever. Because Indiana defied the odds that were stacked against them last season, thanks in part to the efforts of Aari McDonald.