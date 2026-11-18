Indiana Fever didn't acquire Lexie Hull to be a star; her role is to solidify the team's defense and hit spot-up threes when Caitlin Clark finds her open on the perimeter. Last season, Hull didn't meet the high standards she set for herself in 2025, and the Fever undoubtedly suffered. However, this doesn't mean the organisation should trade her contract. The reward outweighs the risk of retaining the 27-year-old.

At her best, Hull is an efficient 3-point shooter and a defensive stalwart. These are traits of a championship role player. When analysing the Fever's roster, only Raven Johnson can come close to replicating an in-form Lexie Hull. But given Johnson's inexperience, Stephanie White would be foolish to believe she is the sole answer to the Fever's defensive problems.

There aren't many scenarios in which trading Hull makes sense. If the Fever truly want to help Clark win a championship and become a perennial MVP candidate, they must build a balanced squad that plays to her strengths. If Hull can return to form, it gives the front office one less headache.

Finding Hull's replacement would be more trouble than it's worth

As the WNBA grows in stature, so does the financial compensation players receive. With star players now sitting on max contracts worth over $1 million, Hull's $805,250 deal for 2027 is steep, but if she reaches her potential, she will be worth every cent. Even though it expires at the end of next season, trading her contract would be difficult after the year the Fever guard just endured.

Hull averaged just 5.2 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.6 steals per game in 2026, shooting 42.8 percent from deep. Playing alongside offensive powerhouses like Clark and Kelsey Mitchell will obviously limit a player's production. Nevertheless, Hull's numbers fall short of what is expected from a supplementary role, especially from a defensive perspective.

To make matters worse, Hull's contract is fully guaranteed, meaning she can't simply be waived to open up a roster spot. Frankly, no front office in the league would make that move. Parting ways with a highly skilled player without receiving compensation would be ludicrous. One underwhelming season shouldn't determine a player's value.

The difficulty of moving Hull shouldn't determine her future in Indiana; her ceiling should. The Fever's offseason focus is to create a defensively sound team with a siege mentality. Hull is already aware of the media circus that comes with playing in Indiana, and she has handled scrutiny extremely well. She is a good professional who will strive to improve on last season's showings.

Hull will be the first person to admit she fell short of expectations last year, but her defensive potential should buy her some time in Indiana. Finding a capable replacement who can produce performances similar to an in-form Hull will be difficult. The Fever can't afford mistakes in roster construction, and this decision would surely be one.