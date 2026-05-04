Lexie Hull's Injury Update Means Fever Fans Can Breathe Sigh of Relief

Given the absurd amount of injuries that the Indiana Fever had to face during the 2025 season, as badly as fans wanted to see this team perform well on the court during the 2026 preseason, the biggest hope was that no injuries would occur that would put the team's opening day lineup in jeopardy.

The good news was that there was clearly nothing serious to happen to any players. The Fever's big three of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell all remained injury-free (despite one brief scare from Clark), and barring anything happening between now and Indiana's May 9 contest against the Dallas Wings, these three should be playing their normal minutes.

The same can't be said for several key role players. Monique Billings tweaked an ankle over the weekend (although she seems to be in a good spot), and Lexie Hull hasn't played in any preseason action because she's nursing a hamstring injury.

Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark (22) and Lexie Hull (10) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lexie Hull Smiles Off Any Injury Concern As Fever's WNBA Season Approaches

Fever head coach Stephanie White calling Hull's hamstring injury "nagging" before Indiana's preseason finals vs. Nigeria on Saturday wasn't as reassuring as some Fever fans would have liked.

However, Hull's sentiment when speaking with the media on May 4 is much more positive.

"I feel great. Got a good workout in today, easing back in. It was more precautionary than anything, but yeah. It sucks having to sit on the sidelines, but we're excited for Saturday," Hull said, per an X post from Angela Moryan.

When asked whether she's expecting to play on Saturday, Hull said, "Hopefully. Yeah," with a smile.

"I feel great." #IndianaFever guard Lexie Hull says she's hoping to play in Saturday's season opener against the Dallas Wings after sitting out the entire preseason with a hamstring issue. @WISHNews8 | @wrtv pic.twitter.com/1xVgTYpGl9 — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) May 4, 2026

Hull's optimistic sentiment is in line with everything that has been said and reported about her injury at this point; specifically, that it isn't overly serious, and that all indications were she'd be good to go once the Fever faces Dallas this weekend.

Those who have been watching the Fever over the past few seasons know how crucial Hull is. She's one of those players whose impact doesn't always show up on the box score, but always plays gritty, hard-nosed defense against the opponent's best wing, is fine sacrificing her body for loose balls, and is a huge piece of the team's locker room chemistry.

Fans should keep an eye on any updates regarding Hull's status this week. Btu her clear confidence with this answer suggests that she'll be suiting up on Saturday.