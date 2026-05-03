Stephanie White Shares Fever's Approach to Lexie Hull's 'Nagging' Preseason Injury

The Indiana Fever begin the 2026 season as legit title contenders and if they want to maintain this status, they'll need to be one step ahead of what halted their success in 2025: injuries.

Entering their third and final preseason game, they've already had several players listed on the injury report—most notably Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull.

Though Boston returned to action Saturday, Hull, who just signed on to a multi-year extension during the off season, remained on the injury list. Hull has been sidelined in each of the Fever's preseason games with what was initially referred to as tightness in her hamstring.

The Fever appear intent on getting ahead of any long term issues as it pertains injuries in the preseason, which now applies specifically to Hull who was the only player still out heading into the last tuneup. Head coach Stephanie White provided an update on how they are handling Hull's injury ahead of the exhibition against Nigeria.

"With some of those nagging things, if it's not necessary, then we'll take our time, and now she'll have a whole 'nother week before we have to play again," White said.

The goal for the Fever was to get Hull some quality minutes by the end of preseason, but it unfortunately just couldn't happen on what was a short turn around of games from Thursday to Saturday. White's comments don't appear to show too much concern, as the hope still remains that Hull will be ready to suit up for their season opener, which is seven days from now.

Lexie Hull Remains a Key Piece for Fever

Lexie Hull has become a major component in the Fever's success in recent years. Her effort and resiliency are always on full display when she is on the floor. And there's no reason to believe that this will change when she does return to the lineup.

However, with her having to miss playing time, the question will be raised on if her counterpart Sophie Cunningham, who has had a solid training camp, will earn the starting role over Hull for any length of time given the number of in-game reps she has had, especially with the team's newest additions.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) high-fives Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of whether she starts or comes off the bench, Hull has proven she can slide into any role the team needs. It's this very characteristic that makes her such a valuable part of what the Fever are trying to build. Hull has proven to be a spitfire defensively, plays well in transition, and even brings a solid three-point game.

Her flexibility on the wing and capability to guard multiple positions further emphasize why the Fever need to get her healthy sooner rather than later, but not at the expense of an increased chance of re-injury, which White alluded to.

When Hull is ready to return to the lineup for the Fever, all the pieces to contend will be in place.