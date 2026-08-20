Lexie Hull's Mom Makes 'Confidence' Comment That Hits Home Amid Struggles

As good as the Indiana Fever have performed this season, wing Lexie Hull has been disappointing. She's averaging 5.1 points per game, which is down from 7.2 last season, and essentially all of her other stats have declined.

Plus, the eye test has shown that she isn't playing with nearly as much conviction this season, and hasn't managed to make the same impact she has in the past. And this is a big part of why her minutes are down to 18.9 per game this season, when it was 27 last season.

And Hull's mother, Jaime, addressed her struggles with a social media post during the Fever's game against the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday.

A social media user posted a video criticizing Hull, which was captioned, "Lexie Hull Has Completely LOST Her Touch.. / It Has Gone Too Far".

This prompted Hull's mom to respond, writing, "Imagine how she feels…. 🥺. She is actually less busy with Forta this year than she was last year, but perception is reality. Confidence is MIA… 😔😢😔".

Imagine how she feels…. 🥺. She is actually less busy with Forta this year than she was last year, but perception is reality. Confidence is MIA… 😔😢😔 — Jaime Hull (@hull_jaime) August 19, 2026

It doesn't take a genius to see that Hull is struggling with her confidence right now. But hearing her mom admit it publicly makes the situation seem even more dire.

It's also interesting to hear Hull's mom mention Forta, which is the cosmetics company Lexie co-founded that was launched in the spring of 2026. Some Fever fans have wondered whether launching this company has impacted Hull's performance for the Fever, as it might have shifted her focus or priorities away from the court.

But Hull's mom shut this idea down by noting that much of the work launching Forta was taking place last year, when Hull was playing the best basketball of her professional career.

Lexie Hull Has Time to Turn Season Around

The Fever are already lethal, but Hull regaining her form before the end of the regular season might cement them as the best team in the WNBA. And there's plenty of time for Hull to get her confidence back over the next few games.

Perhaps all it would take is one great shooting game for Hull to get her confidence back. After all, shooting is the only way to get out of a slump. But she hasn't made a three-point shot in three games, and since there are so many other weapons for Indiana, it might be for the best that volume shooting arrives at practice instead of in games right now.