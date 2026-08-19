The Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Show Takes Over Toronto vs Tempo: Fever Takeaways

The Indiana Fever made their first-ever trip to Toronto and put on a show before having to hold off a surge from the Tempo.

The showcase was conducted by the team's maestro in Caitlin Clark, and her electric backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell. The All-Star guards have put up points at a rate never seen before by a duo in the WNBA, and that continued in Canada.

Mitchell got things going early, scoring 16 points in the first quarter. She wound up topping 20 for the 20th straight game. Mitchell already had the record for most consecutive 20-plus point games in a season. This gave her a share of the overall record with A'ja Wilson. She finished with 29 points in just 24 minutes. Mitchell departed the game early and headed to the locker room, which is a story to follow.

Clark also topped 20 points. She had 24 points and 7 assists. The Fever point guard has set quite a standard of late, as this was not one of her best recent efforts. Clark had a spurt of turnovers in the third quarter, the majority of them unforced, but was still very productive in the win as the Fever captured their fifth victory in a row.

Aliyah Boston Was a Force on Defense

The third member of the Fever's Big 3 also made her mark. Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston are also on pace to score the most points ever by a trio and Boston added 16 points and 6 rebounds for Indiana.

But it was the work she did on defense that made a huge difference. Boston had 3 blocks and 2 steals and held down the fort in the paint all game.

Makayla Timpson and Sophie Cunningham Stay Steady

The Fever got just enough from the rest of the roster to escape with a win. Makayla Timpson continues to excel in her starting role, as she had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Sophie Cunningham remains a spark off the bench as a shooter. She added 13 points on a perfect 3-for-3 from deep.

Indiana is officially on a roll, but they will not be able to rest on their laurels. The team's condensed road trip next heads to Dallas for a matchup with the Wings on Thursday. They then head to Brooklyn to face the New York Liberty on Saturday and complete the trek in Chicago against the Sky on Sunday.

But given the way they've started, it's likely they can end the rough stretch with a winning record. The Fever improved to 24-12, pulling even with Las Vegas for third in the league before the Aces’ game against Atlanta.