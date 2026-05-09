Makayla Timpson Provides Bright Spot in Fever Season Opener

The Indiana Fever's home opener wasn't the result they wanted, as the team fell short in a 107-104 loss to the Dallas Wings. The Fever had a couple of chances to force overtime, but deep shot attempts by both Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were just off the mark.

Heading into game one there was some uncertainty on what the Fever's rotations would look like given the injuries they've already dealt with throughout the preseason. With starting forward Monique Billings having to sit out, it really put a dent in the team's depth chart.

This forced Myisha Hines-Allen and Makayla Timpson to share the workload in the four spot. What was really pleasing for fans to see was the overall performance from second-year player Makayla Timpson, who made crucial plays at critical times. She scored 11 points in 19 minutes played, which is the second-highest scoring game of her young career.

Head coach Stephanie White was asked after the game about what made Timpson's performance so productive and what allowed her to stay on the floor late in the game.

"The thing with KK in the first half, not in the right spots sometimes defensively, not in the right coverages sometimes defensively. In the second half, went back to her and she corrected it. She's going to get her opportunities," White said.

Having only played one season in the WNBA comes with growing pains and White was very clear about Timpson's ability to make adjustments accordingly. Timpson also has specific qualities that make her such a valuable piece in the Fever's rotation.

"She brings something different we don't have. She's athletic. She's really good at those cuts along the baseline. She understands where she can find success. It's still a journey for her, second year was in and out of rotation quite a bit last year. So I was pleased with what she gave us," White added.

Timpson provided the Fever with a much-needed boost in their first game. In fact, her made baskets tied the game on two different occasions.

Why Makayla Timpson Can Soon Be the Fever's X-Factor

Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) drives to the basket Saturday, May 2, 2026, during the first half of a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a year ago, Timpson filled the 11th and final spot on the Fever's roster. Now, in her second season, she has quickly shown upside and is one of the most intriguing bench options for Indiana.

Timpson, who was drafted 19th overall, brings not just athleticism, but impressive size to help aid Aliyah Boston in the paint. Her 6-foot-2 frame helps make her an imposing figure on defense. She also is a strong rebounder and consistently attacks the glass.

Timpson looked progressively better in each of the Fever's three preseason games, and finished in double figures in each. Another plus to her game is that she can keep pace with the regular starters like Clark, Mitchell, and Boston.

The Fever don't have as big of a problem in the frontcourt as many thought they would. That was especially evident after Timpson proved to be a bright spot in the opener.