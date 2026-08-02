Monique Billings' Recent Surge Suggests She's Found Her Role in Fever Rotation

The Indiana Fever are quickly climbing their way to the top of the standings and are winners of five straight games. After a rather slow start to the season, they've appeared to figure things out. Given the level of talent that head coach Stephanie White has, many knew it was just a matter of time.

One area that's improved is their frontcourt where the Fever desperately needed to add some experienced depth after the departure of Natasha Howard. Forward Monique Billings, who was added in free agency, has been in the starting role for the Fever in each of her 28 games this season, but struggled to begin the year.

During the Fever's first 16 games, Billings was averaging just 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds. She's been transparent about the challenges that she's navigated since joining a new team, but has never appeared discouraged and has seemed to embrace the challenges that come with playing in a brand new system, which alludes to her maturity as a veteran.

Despite the slow start, Billings seemingly flipped the script after a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double performance against the Phoenix Mercury back on June 23. During the Fever's recent stretch of games, she's played a pivotal role in their success.

Jul 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) shoots the ball while Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monique Billings Has Become the Right Fit in Fever's Rotation

Despite Billings not having the impact that many expected in the early going, she's quickly emerged during the Fever's recent five game winning streak. She's now averaging 7.5 points per game (well above her career average of 6.3).

Her efficient inside scoring has helped propel the Fever's run. During the winning streak, Billings is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. She's also hit double digits in four of the last five contests, including during the Fever's most recent 112-98 victory over the Portland Fire, where she shot 5-of-9 from the floor and contributed 15 points.

Not only has she been impactful on the offensive end of the floor for the Fever during this stretch, but she's also been a forceful presence on the glass. Across the last two contests, Billings has come down with 18 rebounds, which has created crucial second chance opportunities for her teammates.

When teammate Aliyah Boston left the game against the Seattle Storm with a lower leg injury, Billings filled a vital role with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double performance in their 105-95 win.

It's certainly a positive sign seeing Billings play at her potential on a consistent basis when the Fever have needed it the most. Her hustle, athleticism, and interior presence make her a reliable piece in their rotation, and she seems to have round her role just in time to coincide with Indiana's best run of the season—which may not be a coincidence.