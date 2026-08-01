Aliyah Boston Credits This for Fever's Recent Offensive Eruption

The Indiana Fever's 112-98 win over the Portland Fire on Friday night marked their fifth straight victory. Each win has come behind elite offensive performances from several players, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

After winning 8-of-11 games prior to the All-Star break, the Fever picked up right where they left off with offensive firepower. Their most recent win over the Fire extended their streak of scoring over 100-plus points to five straight games, which is the longest streak in WNBA history. They've also already accomplished scoring over 100 points in 13 games this season, a WNBA record. After a rather rusty start to a season that has carried championship ambitions, the Fever have seemingly hit their stride, and it couldn't have come at a better point in the season.

Following their win over Portland, Fever center Aliyah Boston discussed what's been clicking for them on the offensive end.

"I think it's been super exciting. I think we play at a great pace. I think everyone can score the ball. I think we have threats, especially with C {Caitlin Clark} handling or teams trying to guard Kelsey {Mitchell}, hitting the paint, and we have sprays, and everyone's just shooting the ball really well," Boston said.

"We just play really fast and we take expected shots. And I think when you take expected shots, it puts us in a position to rebound, give ourselves second chance opportunities. But honestly, I think it's just everyone just taking their shots with confidence," she added.

That confidence she cited has been key and can be seen when watching the team and its plethora of deadly shooters in action.

The Fever's Offense Continues to Set the Standard

The confidence is justified as well. The Fever currently sit atop the WNBA in offensive rating (114.8) and are first in points per game (95.8)—both marks would be the best in league history.

Boston also referenced the Fever's fast pace, where Indiana also ranks first. As a team, the Fever have established themselves as fearless shooters from beyond the arc, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx in team three-point percentage. Boston, Mitchell, and Sophie Cunningham all rank in top ten in three-percentage and Clark is shooting a career-best from beyond the arc as well.

The Fever have also had solid contributions from the Cunningham led bench unit, while veteran Monique Billings, who has hit double digits in scoring in four of her last five games, is starting to find her way in the starting lineup.

The Indiana Fever just put together one of the greatest offensive months in WNBA history.



🔥 13th 100-point game of the season

🔥 5 straight 100-point games (5-0)

🔥 Averaged 100+ PPG in July

🔥 First team in WNBA history to average 100+ points over a calendar month. pic.twitter.com/mdJdcbJob4 — Indiana Fever Muse (@FeverMuse22) August 1, 2026

It's clear the Fever can produce points from anywhere in their lineup which is what makes their first meeting of the season with the first place Lynx on Sunday an intriguing matchup. A high-powered shootout is expected as the Lynx have been impressive themselves in terms of scoring, trailing only the Fever in points per game this season (92.2).

But if the Fever can continue producing offensively the way they have, they'll present a problem to any opponent.