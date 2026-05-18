Myisha Hines-Allen Showing Why Caitlin Clark Wanted Her on Fever

On April 13, the Indiana Fever announced that they had signed veteran forward Myisha Hines-Allen in free agency. About a week later, comments that MHA made about her decision to join Indiana sparked buzz among the Fever's fan base.

“Winning. Being able to play with Caitlin Clark, I think that was a huge eye-opener. Like, I have the opportunity to play with one of the greatest players that’s ever gonna play the game of basketball," MHA said when asked about the main reasons why she wanted to sign with the Fever.

"So, for me, once I also heard that [Clark] really wants me here, too, I was like, 'Oh, well let's get it done then! There's no questions about it,'" MHA then added.

Myisha Hines-Allen on choosing to sign with the Fever



“Winning. Being able to play with Caitlin Clark. I think that was a huge eye opener like I have the opportunity to play with one of the greatest players that’s ever gonna play the game of basketball. ” pic.twitter.com/IuTb3vKfcT — correlation (@nosyone4) April 22, 2026

While the initial thought was that MHA's biggest impact regarding Clark would be acting as another enforcer for No. 22, reality is that Hines-Allen's impact has been much deeper than that through four games.

MHA's 5.5 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game don't jump off the page. But those who've been watching Fever games can see just how valuable she has been, which hasn't always shown up on the box score. She scored 8 points (on 3 of 3 shooting from the field), added 6 rebounds, tallied 4 assists, and added a steal in Indiana's win over the Seattle Storm on May 17.

She also played great defense, and showed a solid connection with Clark on multiple occasions.

Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Myisha Hines-Allen Stabilizing Fever Frontcourt After Aliyah Boston Injury

There was some worry about how the Fever's frontcourt would fare after Aliyah Boston suffered a lower-body injury against the Mystics on Friday. It's still unclear what she's dealing with or how long she'll be out for, and there's no way to replace one of the league's best centers.

But MHA proved on Sunday that she's capable of stepping up during Boston's absence, at least in the interim. And in the hope that Boston doesn't miss too much time, MHA holding down the fort until she returns could be huge when it comes to where the Fever are in the WNBA standings once the postseason arrives.

It's also clear that MHA is gelling well with her teammates, particularly with Clark. She made an Instagram story post on May 17 of herself and Clark celebrating with the caption, "Big dawgssssss".

MHA postin CC on her insta story



Big dawgssssss pic.twitter.com/KlEywm9rGk — correlation (@nosyone4) May 18, 2026

Clark's desire for MHA to come to Indiana was clearly warranted.