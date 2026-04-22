Caitlin Clark Made Myisha Hines-Allen's Free Agency Decision Easy

The Indiana Fever signed veteran forward Myisha Hines-Allen on April 13, in what was one of the final moves they made in free agency.

Hines-Allen (who goes by MHA) averaged 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 40 games with the Dallas Wings in the 2025 season. However, MHA's contribution doesn't always show up in the box score. She's a fierce, fiery competitor who does not back down to her opponents, which bodes well for a Fever team that could always use more enforcers around superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Speaking of Clark, a practice moment between her and MHA went viral during the first day of the Fever's 2026 preseason training camp. The Fever's X account posted a video of Clark either grabbing a rebound or a stray pass with her right hand, and then whipping it to MHA (who was in the paint) with one fluid motion.

It was a reminder of the extraordinary feats that Clark is capable of, especially when it comes to her passing prowess. And while Fever fans had a very strong reaction to the video, nobody was more impressed than MHA herself, who looked back at Clark with a mesmerized facial expression after the play ended.

CC one-handed catch & pass 🫣 pic.twitter.com/defs5iqjjX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 19, 2026

Myisha Hines-Allen's Caitlin Clark Praise Proves Free Agency Influence

When speaking with the media for the Fever's media day on April 22, Hines-Allen made it clear that the sort of plays like the one she benefited from in that video are a core reason why she wanted to come to Indiana in the first place.

“Winning," MHA said when asked what the main thing was in her wanting to join the Fever, per an X post from @nosyone4. She then added, "Being able to play with Caitlin Clark, I think that was a huge eye opener. Like, I have the opportunity to play with one of the greatest players that’s ever gonna play the game of basketball.

"So, for me, once I also heard that she really wants me here, too, I was like, 'Oh, well let's get it done then! There's no questions about it,'" MHA added with a smile.

Myisha Hines-Allen on choosing to sign with the Fever



“Winning. Being able to play with Caitlin Clark. I think that was a huge eye opener like I have the opportunity to play with one of the greatest players that’s ever gonna play the game of basketball. ” pic.twitter.com/IuTb3vKfcT — correlation (@nosyone4) April 22, 2026

It's no secret that Clark is perhaps the most appealing player in the WNBA, in terms of who her peers would want to play with. And this is not just because of what she can do on the court, but also because of the added visibility that being on No. 22's team provides.

And MHA's sentiment serves as proof about how powerful Clark's appeal can be.