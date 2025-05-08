Aliyah Boston Blasts Fan For Hating on Bree Hall After Fever Roster Cut
On May 5, the Indiana Fever announced that they had cut Bree Hall, who was the No. 20 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft and played college basketball for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Hall spent several seasons with Fever superstar Aliyah Boston at South Carolina, and the two cultivated a close relationship while there. Therefore, it wasn't a surprise to see Boston sad about Hall's tenure with the Fever only lasting a few weeks.
Boston and Hall did a TikTok live together on Wednesday evening. And at one point, a fan whose name read 'Lucille' wrote a comment directed at Hall that said, "Steph white knew you weren't worth the team."
And it was clear that this fan has been commenting other hate before this, given how Boston responded.
"I just want to tell you before you get blocked right now, which is unfortunate... Lucille, I want you to come to the Indiana Fever workout. I just want you to come sit in the gym, and I want you to watch," Boston said, per an X post from @yunggsosaa. "Just come and watch, come and enjoy. I actually want you to come to a game. Because sometimes, when people hate this way, it's because they want to be there.
"Everybody attack Lucille," Hall then said.
"Lucille, but guess what, that check still clears, babe! Cause guess who's not here! Alright, sorry, now you have to get blocked," Boston then added. She later said, "If you hate comment one time, that's cool. Continue on [with] your life. But you keep saying that, you must be so bored. I hate boredom."
Props to Boston for sticking up for her former teammate in this way.