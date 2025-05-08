Indiana Fever On SI

Aliyah Boston Blasts Fan For Hating on Bree Hall After Fever Roster Cut

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston stood up for former teammate Bree Hall in a big way on Wednesday.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts to a foul from the referee on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82.
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts to a foul from the referee on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

On May 5, the Indiana Fever announced that they had cut Bree Hall, who was the No. 20 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft and played college basketball for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Hall spent several seasons with Fever superstar Aliyah Boston at South Carolina, and the two cultivated a close relationship while there. Therefore, it wasn't a surprise to see Boston sad about Hall's tenure with the Fever only lasting a few weeks.

Boston and Hall did a TikTok live together on Wednesday evening. And at one point, a fan whose name read 'Lucille' wrote a comment directed at Hall that said, "Steph white knew you weren't worth the team."

And it was clear that this fan has been commenting other hate before this, given how Boston responded.

"I just want to tell you before you get blocked right now, which is unfortunate... Lucille, I want you to come to the Indiana Fever workout. I just want you to come sit in the gym, and I want you to watch," Boston said, per an X post from @yunggsosaa. "Just come and watch, come and enjoy. I actually want you to come to a game. Because sometimes, when people hate this way, it's because they want to be there.

"Everybody attack Lucille," Hall then said.

"Lucille, but guess what, that check still clears, babe! Cause guess who's not here! Alright, sorry, now you have to get blocked," Boston then added. She later said, "If you hate comment one time, that's cool. Continue on [with] your life. But you keep saying that, you must be so bored. I hate boredom."

Props to Boston for sticking up for her former teammate in this way.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

