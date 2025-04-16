Aliyah Boston Cites Stephanie White's Ability to Adjust Amid Fever Upgrade Praise
The start to the 2025 WNBA season is now officially a month out and judging by the fanfare, is shaping up to be the most anticipated in league history.
But it isn't just the fans who are looking forward to the commencement as Aliyah Boston expressed the same enthusiam in an interview with 13Sports Monday saying, “Every time we get on the court and we’re practicing or if we’re playing pickup we’re like ‘I cant wait to get the season started.”
Last season the Indiana Fever clawed their way to the playoffs, but were shutout by the Connecticut Sun in a nail-biter of a second game. Reflecting on the matchup, Boston praised the Sun's ability to adapt on the fly saying, “Steph, I mean her adjustments… I remember there were times we were playing I was like, ‘Did they mean to do this?’ And then you come back again…and they really did mean to do that.”
Even after multiple matchups, Boston admitted the Sun was still able to catch her off guard saying, “For [Steph] it's like, 'We've already played you guys 3, 4 times, now we're going to the playoffs,' and they still bring something new to the table.”
So what did the Fever do after the heartbreaking elimination? They went and picked up some of the Sun’s most valuable assets— acquiring Stephanie White’s coaching genius and DeWanna Bonner's all around ability in the offseason.
When asked about Indiana’s offseason facelift, Boston answered, “To be on that side, it’s super exciting because we have so much talent on our squad.”
She also further highlighted the impact of the new Fever coach, adding, “Steph has done a great job… I remember within the first few weeks of her getting the job, we were already watching film- she was showing me how she wanted me to play and what she sees for this team.”
“Being able to learn from a coach that you’ve been able to see [and being able to play against] and the way that she coaches…is super exciting for me.”- Aliyah Boston
With the top to bottom changes made to the Indiana Fever in the past few months, Boston feels locked, loaded and supported by her coach saying, “If things aren’t going our way, we have a coach at the helm who knows how to adjust.” And with the 2025 season quickly approaching, all eyes will be on Indiana to see how their fresh new look translates to the court.