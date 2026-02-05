Aliyah Boston Drops Mic With 2-Word Caitlin Clark NBA Comparison Stance

While Caitlin Clark's debut appearance on NBC's Basketball Night in America pregame coverage of a February 1 NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers earned her a lot of praise, the most noteworthy moment from that appearance stemmed from something NBA legend Reggie Miller said while standing alongside No. 22.

At one point in the broadcast, Miller was asked whether any current NBA player reminds him of Clark. He said, "I like Payton Pritchard from Boston. The way he's able to handle the basketball, he makes big shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady right here, who isn't afraid of the big moment and is a champion like she is soon to be."

This answer from Miller raised a lot of eyebrows, given that Clark is arguably the biggest star in women's basketball history and Pritchard is an (albeit valuable) role player. And Miller has been critiqued for this claim, even to the point where Clark addressed it in a cheeky social media comment.

Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston Talk Caitlin Clark NBA Comparisons

These viral comments from Miller have brought up the question of what Clark's best NBA comparison actually is. WNBA legend Candace Parker and Fever star Aliyah Boston broached this topic during a February 4 episode of their "Post Moves" podcast.

Parker said, "I know people are quick to stay Steph Curry [as Clark's NBA comparison]. Although I do think, range-wise, 100%. As soon as Caitlin steps in the building, she can shoot it and make it from anywhere. But Steph Curry is off the ball a lot, and Caitlin is not. So I think it's a hard comparison."

She later added, "I would say a three-prong [comparison for Clark]... I think range like Steph. I think in terms of operating at a pick and roll like Trae [Young], and I think in terms of secondary and getting up fast shots, like Steve Nash. And I think all the great ones, there’s not one player you can compare them to.”

When it was Boston's turn to speak about a Clark NBA comparison, she said, "I mean, I feel like it's hard to compare. C, just, her game is just really smooth. Like, it really is. I think I don't even want to compare her to anybody. She's just C, okay?

"She's her," Boston added before doing a mic drop movement.

Boston is certainly right about calling Clark "her", and her not wanting to compare her teammate will earn her even more love from Fever fans than she already has.

