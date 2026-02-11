Caitlin Clark's Team USA FIBA World Cup Schedule Is Set

On February 11, news broke that the Indiana Fever will have three people representing their franchise at the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament, which begins next month.

These three players are superstar guard Caitlin Clark, star center Aliyah Boston, and Fever head coach Stephanie White, who will serve as an assistant coach under Kara Lawson. All three of these Indiana icons were present at the Team USA training camp in Durham, North Carolina, back in December, which was meant to gauge which players deserve a spot in this qualifying tournament.

This marks a great opportunity for Clark and Boston to compete, especially Clark, since she hasn't played in a meaningful live game since the middle of July, when she suffered a groin injury that cost her the rest of the Fever's 2025 season. Not to mention that, unlike Boston (who is playing in Unrivaled this season), Clark has remained in Indianapolis and isn't seeing consistent live action. So this World Cup exposure will be great for her getting her legs and confidence back under her before the 2026 WNBA season (hopefully) starts in May.

Caitlin Clark (17) looks on during a scrimmage at the USA Basketball camp. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While this is all well and good for Fever fans, most just want to see Clark getting back to hooping.

When Will Caitlin Clark Play in FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament?

The qualifying tournament begins on March 11 and runs through March 17. As for Team USA, their first game is against Senegal on Wednesday, March 11. One day later, on March 12, they face the host country of Puerto Rico. They will then play Italy on Saturday, March 14, and their fourth game will be against New Zealand on Sunday, March 15. Team USA's final contest of the group stage will be against Spain on Tuesday, March 17.

The U.S. opens competition March 11 vs. Senegal, followed by Puerto Rico (March 12), Italy (March 14), New Zealand (March 15) and Spain (March 17).



In addition to San Juan, qualifying tournaments will also take place in Istanbul; Lyon-Villeurbanne, France; and Wuhan, China. https://t.co/rW5RkjOSWA — Vanshay Murdock 🎥🎥 (@vanshaym) February 11, 2026

It will be a packed slate of games throughout the week. However, it's important to note that Team USA has already secured its spot in the 2026 FIBA World Cup in Germany (which takes place from September 4 through September 13) because it won the 2025 Women's AmeriCup last year.

Because of this, Team USA isn't going to push any of its players too hard and will likely distribute playing time equally. Clark will still be seeing meaningful action on the court next month, which should have fans feeling excited.

