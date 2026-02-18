Aliyah Boston Would Trust Caitlin Clark Among More Than One Court

It's hard to imagine Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark doing anything other than paying basketball.

This is because even at just 24 years old, Clark is on track to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time, given that she can remain healthy and win some WNBA championships with the Fever. What's for sure is that Clark is a generational talent and has been honing that talent at a young age with a ball in her hands.

Part of the reason why Clark is so good on the court is her intelligence in reading defenders and forcing her opponents to make mistakes. She's also adept at pleading her case to referees when she believes she has been wronged.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to the referee | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Defense Lawyer Comment From Aliyah Boston Turns Heads

When Clark was in college, she and her Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Monika Czinano were referred to as "The Law Firm of Clark and Czinano".

This Pic

This Pair



The Law Firm of Caitlin Clark & Monika Czinano pic.twitter.com/nudULjXN6h — Swag (@socorooopova) July 4, 2024

Aliyah Boston seems to be on board with this depiction of her Fever teammate, which was conveyed by comments Boston made when she and Candace Parker considered what corporate jobs select WNBA players would have during a February 18 episode of their "Post Moves" podcast.

"C! Oh my gosh. Literally, it could be anything. Honestly, I'd put her, I'd also let her own her own place, but it would be a golfing [thing]. Can you own a golf course? Can you do that?"

"Yeah, you can own one. That's allowed, yep," Parker replied.

"Yeah, she'll own a golf course," Boston added.

Parker then said, "I was thinking, like, accountant. Long skirt."

"Or like a lawyer," Boston interjected. "But she would do all three. I feel like she would own a golf course, but I would also see her coming as a lawyer. I feel like I would trust C as my lawyer, too."

When Parker asked what type of lawyer Clark would be, Boston said, "She’s a defense lawyer. And I say that because when she walks in there, she’s gonna be like ‘Yeah. They’re innocent. I’m not even playing around.’ And everybody is going to be like, 'Girl, what?' And she’s going to come in with all the facts. 100%. Girl, keep me out of jail.”

“She’s a defense lawyer. And I say that because when she walks in there, she’s gonna be like ‘Yeah. They’re innocent. I’m not even playing around.’ And she’s going to come in with all the facts.” pic.twitter.com/W1DdCsFkvb — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) February 18, 2026

For what it's worth, Boston also said that she would be a lawyer when asked this question about herself.

Fever fans are just hoping Clark and Boston will hold their own court during Indiana's 2026 season.

