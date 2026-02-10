Bella Twins’ Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham WWE Idea Sparks Intrigue

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has already garnered a lot of interest from the world of professional wrestling.

WWE stars like Seth Rollins have spoken about their admiration for Clark in the past. Back in 2024, he said of Clark, "I'm a Bulls fan as well, so I don't want to get blasphemous here, but it's Jordanesque. She's changed the game. I'm not saying anybody's as good as Michael Jordan. But from an optics perspective, the amount of eyes she has put on the sport has been incredible."

"I'm a Bulls fan as well, so I don't want to get blasphemous here, but [Caitlin Clark is] Jordanesque. She's changed the game."@WWERollins has high praise for Clark's game 👏 pic.twitter.com/TOBzHlo46r — espnW (@espnW) July 31, 2024

While men WWE stars are content to praise Clark, their woman counterparts take a more competitive approach to the Fever star. This was shown by Bianca Belair teasing that No. 22 could potentially take part in a WWE event in 2025, noting, "You might see Caitlin Clark in the 2025 Royal Rumble right here in Indianapolis."

Clark didn't ultimately show up at the Royal Rumble. And while it's somewhat absurd to think she'd ever risk her health to do a WWE event, the fact that the 2026 WNBA season is currently up in the air because of the league's current Collective Bargaining Agreement impasse means there may be no better time than now for her to take her talents to the ring.

Bella Twins Call Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham Out in WWE

Belair isn't the only WWE star to mention Clark's name. On February 9, the Yahoo Sports TikTok account posted a video of the Bella twins (Nikki and Brie) mentioning Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

"Caitlin Clark, she'd be awesome," Nikki Bella said when asked which WNBA players would make for good WWE stars.

When asked about whether Sophie Cunningham would be good, Nikki said, "She did an interview and she called us out. So she and I have shared a few DMs, because I was like, 'Oh, okay. You want to take the Bella twins on in the ring, let's do it.'

"So, Sophie and Caitlin versus the Bellas," she then added. "Book it, Wrestlemania!"

Brie Bella said, "I mean, that would actually be really good!"

This Yahoo Sports news always stir shit up with Sophie.



But that aside…..like to see Sophie collab with the Bella twins. pic.twitter.com/C1uaehrS09 — Mew7777 (@justmew7777) February 10, 2026

When the interviewer said they would tell Sophie about this, the twins said, "Tell her we're ready! Bring it on. We ain't scared!"

There's no question that Cunningham would make for a great WWE star. Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton has appeared in a WWE ring before, so there's a world where these two Fever stars could do something similar.

