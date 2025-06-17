Breanna Stewart Cites How Caitlin Clark Beat Her With Viral Fever-Liberty Logo Three

While there were several jaw-dropping moments during Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's 32-point performance against the New York Liberty on June 14 (which was her first game back in 19 days after healing from a left quad strain), the one that went the most viral came in the second quarter, when she drained a logo three-pointer over WNBA star Breanna Stewart.

After the shot went through the basket, all Stewart (who is 6'4" inches tall and has a 7'1" wingspan) could do was laugh at what the 23-year-old just did. This prompted an awesome reaction from Clark as both were returning to the other end of the floor, which has gotten a lot of love and attention from the women's basketball world.

Stewart spoke with the media on June 16 and detailed her stance on Clark's viral shot.

"I mean, in the moment, it was like, shot clock was going down, right? I know she wants to go left and shoot the three. So trying to be as close as I can, but she was deep out there," Stewart said with a smile, per an X post from @clrkszn.

"Once she made it, she was just kind of laughing, and I was laughing. It was a great shot, it was a tough shot. And it's one of those ones where you just [shrug in disbelief] when you go to the other end," she added. "I’m happy I'm seeing a lot of ‘great sportsmanship' comments from that.”

Stewart deserves a ton of credit for how she's handling the aftermath to this insane play.

