Caitlin Clark's 22 of 25 Three-Point Barrage Has Fever Fans Buzzing

Indiana Fever fans have had to wait an agonizingly long time since they last got to watch beloved star guard Caitlin Clark compete.

Clark's most recent game was on July 15, when the Fever faced the Connecticut Sun at the TD Garden Arena in Boston. No. 22 suffered a tweaked groin in the final minute of that game, which made her visibly emotional on the sidelines. The immediate question that came to mind at that point was whether the 24-year-old could compete in the WNBA three-point contest and All-Star Game that were taking place later that weekend at the Fever's home Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Not only did Clark not compete in the WNBA All-Star Game four days after that groin injury, but she didn't suit up for the rest of the Fever's 2025 season. This groin injury, combined with a sprained ankle she got during rehab, and the Fever wanting to be cautious with women's basketball's biggest star, all caused Clark to remain sidelined.

Clark has since gotten back to full strength and participated in a Team USA training camp in December. And fans will finally get to see her competing in an actual game in less than two weeks, as she is on Team USA's roster for the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifier Tournament, which takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from March 11-17.

Caitlin Clark (17) looks on during a scrimmage at the USA Basketball camp. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Caitlin Clark's Insane Shooting Display Sparks Fever Fan Excitement

If Clark competes on March 11, that will mark 239 days since she hurt her groin on July 15. The Fever's social media admin realizes how eager fans are to see her compete, and they added to the excitement with a video on March 2.

The video shows Clark draining three-pointers at the Fever's practice facility with the caption, "22 getting buckets 🪣

"Caitlin Clark went 22-for-25 from beyond the arc after her workout today 🔔".

This has Fever fans feeling grateful for the footage excited for what's to come from Clark. X user @WNBAlouvre wrote, "They really do love us 🥹 been begging for practice footage".

"Missed watching her play basketball so much, hopefully this season will be much kinder to her 🥹," added @BQuintoria.

"Can't wait to watch her with Team USA this month," said @CamDub1.

@JamieRe32942694 wrote, "Caitlin 'The Machine' Clark.

"Can't wait for the new season.

"Hope you all have a blessed day."

"22 buckets for 22," added @CC22Tour.

"Indiana Fever admin knew we needed this today," added @ericaf455.

"DEMON ABOUT TO TORCH THE W! Healthy CC is fully back 😤😭," said @Gameis_gameLFG.

@caitlinslvr said, "shes back".

@nosyone4 noticed the timely ball Clark is using through the caption, "Caitlin shooting a FIBA basketball

"SHE’S READY".

"I can watch her for hours and hours," @luihrms said.

Fans are now counting down the hours until she appears in the FIBA World Cup Qualifier later this month.