Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston’s Salary Situation Changes With New WNBA CBA

The new WNBA collective bargaining agreement is set to kickstart a frenetic offseason for every team, including the Indiana Fever.

With more than 100 players poised to enter free agency, new contracts will be handed out at a furious rate over the course of April, complete with a transformative pay scale change for players due to the terms of the new CBA.

One advantage the Fever have over other teams is that their franchise cornerstones, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, are not free agents, as they are still under rookie deals. This of course also helps when it comes to managing the salary cap since the duo is earning below the maximum under the rookie structure. However, that is set to change faster than previously expected.

That's because an adjustment in the new agreement allows for players who meet certain thresholds to be eligible for a max deal faster than before. Players who made All-WNBA teams during their rookie deals are now max-eligible entering their fourth-year, which applies to both Clark and Boston.

This means Boston is immediately eligible for the max this offseason, speeding up the clock on her ability to jump in salary tier by a year. Clark would then become max-eligible next season, also a year earlier than previously expected.

Of course, it stands to reason both superstars are part of the Fever's long-term plans, thus the major difference will only apply to the pace of the pay increase.

What This Means for Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) high-fives Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, if Boston does indeed get a big new deal this offseason that does change the salary cap math for the Fever. Which would also be impacted for planning going forward due to Clark becoming eligible next.

With Kelsey Mitchell being a free agent, and in line to command a max salary herself, and other key contributors like Lexie Hull (a restricted free agent) and Sophie Cunningham entering free agency as well, the front office is faced with a roster-building challenge a little earlier than expected.

The salary cap is expected to start at approximately $7 million in 2026, with average player salaries hitting close to $600,000, and the minimum landing at around $300,000, along with the max exceeding $1 million.

So it's safe to say Indiana's front office is already busy determining how to keep the team's core together, while also exploring options for adding to the roster—with each decision being influenced by the increased numbers.