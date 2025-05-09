Caitlin Clark and Fever Are Not Ducking Smoke Ahead of 2025 WNBA Season
No team in the WNBA draws more attention than the Indiana Fever. And no superstar more than Caitlin Clark. But with said attention comes expectations. Especially given the moves the franchise made to improve the roster in the offseason. However, Clark and the Fever are clearly not ducking any smoke when it comes to what is expected, and instead are embracing the position.
This was made clear through Clark's comments during media availability Thursday. In response to a question about pressure facing the team, the Fever sensation did not mince words. "There's always expectations and pressure to perform...We understand the spotlight, we understand people expect this team to win. And that's exactly what we want to do for our fans and for this organization," Clark stated.
She then added, "I think me personally, I wouldn't want it any other way. We get to show up every single night and there's people cheering for us. And you get to play the game you love. So, if there is that pressure...I think that's just something you embrace."
Embracing the challenges ahead has been a common theme for Indiana. Clark has already said the standard for the season is a championship. And the organization rolled out a bold new marketing campaign making it very clear the franchise understands its place in the pecking order of the sports zeitgeist, complete with "Every Game Is a Home Game" merchandise.
With the start of the 2025 regular season now just a week away, there's no question Clark and the Fever are prepared to own the moment. All that's left is proving it on the court.