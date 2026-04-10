Lexie Hull Shares 'Most Challenging Part' of Playing With Caitlin Clark

Anybody who has watched Caitlin Clark play can understand why she'd be a great teammate to have.

For one, Clark is a generational passer and can find players before that player even realizes they're open. Plus, the attention that she draws because of her shooting ability opens the floor up for others. Not to mention that her passion and enthusiasm for the game and her teammates create an infectious environment that her team feeds upon.

But the attention Clark received isn't confined to the basketball court. She's also the biggest star in the history of women's basketball, which puts both her and the Fever under a microscope. This often leads to positive outcomes, given how successful Clark has been with Indiana and how well the Fever did last year.

Although given the nature of social media, this microscope can amplify matters to uncomfortable degrees and facilitate scrutiny, regardless of whether it's warranted.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Lexie Hull Addresses Scrutiny That Comes With Playing With Caitlin Clark

Lexie Hull has experienced the full spectrum of having Clark as a teammate over the past two seasons. She did an interview with Jackson Thompson of FOX and was asked about the most challenging part of sharing a team with No. 22.

"I think the most challenging part is there's just so much scrutiny. People have opinions online, and unfortunately, that's part of the job and the role that we play. I think people should focus on us, as people need to know that everyone's human. We're real people. I think when things get blown out of proportion, and when things get personal, and there's personal attacks on people's character, I think that's when it's over the line," Hull said, per an April 9 X post from Thompson.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull opened up to me about the most challenging part about sharing a team with Caitlin Clark.



"There's just so much scrutiny. People have opinions online, and, unfortunately, that's part of the job and the role that we play." pic.twitter.com/I38R77n8Mh — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) April 10, 2026

When Hull was asked about what she thinks the Fever's reputation around the league is, she said, "There's always because of the fans that we've gotten since 2024... the popularity with the Indiana Fever being a name people know either creates full arenas... as an opposing team, you want to win even more. Because it feels like there's so many people rooting [against you]."

Props to Hull for being candid and willing to speak her mind when she could have easily said that nothing is challenging about playing with Clark. And her acknowledging when lines are crossed is a good step toward ensuring that it happens less.

Hull also shared that her team's focus helps them overcome the outsized attention. Because the good news is that even with this scrutiny, the pros of playing alongside Clark greatly outweigh the cons.