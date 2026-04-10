Contract Details for Kelsey Mitchell's Fever Return Emerge

Kelsey Mitchell's return to the Indiana Fever for the 2026 WNBA season has seemed inevitable—but now it is official.

The team had previously dubbed her its number one priority heading into free agency, a sentiment that was echoed by her backcourt partner Caitlin Clark. And the franchise backed up those words by issuing a core qualifying offer on Tuesday.

The core provides a $1.4 million supermax in return for exclusive negotiating rights. But the player and team can still negotiate a different deal or a cored player can be traded, though the team they received the core from is the only one that can give them the supermax.

In the Fever's case there was no reason to believe Mitchell would be dealt, but it wasn't 100% what contract she would be playing under.

However, on Friday, multiple reports confirmed that Mitchell would indeed be returning to Indiana on a one-year $1.4 million supermax deal (the baseline terms for a core player). This makes her the first one million dollar player in franchise history.

BREAKING: All-WNBA 1st Team and 3x WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell is finalizing a $1.4M supermax one-year agreement to return to the Indiana Fever.



After a career year helping the Indiana Fever reach the WNBA semi-finals, Mitchell becomes one of the first-ever players in WNBA… pic.twitter.com/Ba8qMjt1BV — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) April 10, 2026

Mitchell is now ineligible to be cored again by the team.

Fever Move on to Other Business With Core in Place

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a phot before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The core is appropriately named in Mitchell's case, because in bringing her back, the team kept its foundational trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Mitchell intact—at least for one more season.

The Fever's salary cap situation is becoming increasingly more complicated with Boston and Clark eligible for max deals soon (this year for Boston, 2027 for Clark). So it remains to be seen how manageable holding on to the trio longterm is. But that is a problem for another day.

In the meantime, the Fever can move on to other free agency decisions. Guard Lexie Hull is a restricted free agent, Sophie Cunningham remains unsigned, and so does the rest of the roster from 2025 outside of last year's rookie Makayla Timpson.

Indiana will also look to make upgrades with the players still available on the market. But of course, those become easier when the building around top-level talent.

The biggest needs for the team are at power forward and backup point guard. But there are many open spots to fill between now and the end of the free agency period. Indiana has the cap space to possibly make another significant signing but will likely turn to minimum deals to fill out the bulk of the roster.

We'll see what the Fever front office has in store for the rest of the offseason in adding to the All-Stars already in place.