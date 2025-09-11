Caitlin Clark Can't Keep Cannon Contained During Fever Game

Because Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark won't be competing in the WNBA playoffs as a result of her injury-plagued season, fans won't get to witness the extraordinary physical feats she's capable of committing on the basketball court.

Well, they won't get to witness Clark's physical feats when Fever games are underway. However, there's a good chance that No. 22 will display another one of her more impressive athletic achievements on Indiana's home court, which has nothing to do with how good she is at basketball.

There have been several instances of Clark showing off how good of an arm she has. A notable example of this came right after Clark accomplished a career-high 35 points (while also adding eight assists) during a September 15, 2024, win against the Dallas Wings in her rookie season.

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After that game ended, the Fever players began throwing autographed mini-basketballs into the crowd. And Clark was absolutely launching balls deep into Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena's stands.

Clark also displayed her cannon during the Indiana Pacers' NBA Playoffs game in April 2025, when Fever players came on the court and began chucking t-shirts at fans.

okay but why is caitlin clark’s arm so goddamm lethal 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/5ZpZ5I6kzr — LeLakers 2️⃣3️⃣ 👑 (@LeLaker) April 23, 2025

Caitlin Clark Shows Off Arm Strength During Fever Game vs. Lynx

Clark's Fever squad faced the Minnesota Lynx at home on September 9. And it seems that Clark's groin and ankle injuries (which have relegated her to the bench this upcoming postseason) haven't impacted how far she can throw things.

This was shown through a video posted by the Fever's X account on September 9 that read, "Caitlin Clark showing off the arm



"lucky fans received autographed balls, took photos with players and more at Fan Appreciation Night presented by @Old_National."

Caitlin Clark showing off the arm 💪🏀



lucky fans received autographed balls, took photos with players and more at Fan Appreciation Night presented by @Old_National. pic.twitter.com/TGhyqLCaUZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 10, 2025

Several fans on social media have taken note of how far Clark is throwing these balls. One X user reposted the video and wrote, "Caitlin casually launching into the upper deck lmfao".

"I can't believe the velocity and distance she has the way she short arms her throws," another impressed fan added.

I can't believe the velocity and distance she has the way she short arms her throws. — Trust Noone (@shephe28023) September 10, 2025

"Her power generation from body mechanics is elite," wrote a third.

Of course, Fever fans would rather be seeing Clark shooting balls into a basket than throwing balls into the stands. But they'll take any physical activity they can get from No. 22 at this point, since they've barely been able to see her play basketball over the past several months.

Hopefully those at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena will be having to catch autographed balls coming in hot from a 2026 WNBA MVP candidate this time next year.

