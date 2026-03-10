Caitlin Clark’s Candid 'Wish' About Bad Bunny Sparks Buzz

Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny caused quite a stir with his halftime show at Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks (which the Seahawks won by a score of 29-13) in Santa Clara, California.

The decision to make Bad Bunny this year's Super Bowl halftime performer was controversial because most of his music is in Spanish. And since the Super Bowl is essentially the biggest sports event in the United States each year (primarily an English-speaking country, as you well know), some felt like a Spanish halftime show was absurd. Others thought it was sacrilege.

Regardless of how people felt about the choice to have Bad Bunny perform, it's hard to deny that he didn't produce when it came to an immersive and energetic performance. The 32-year-old (who turns 33 on March 10) focused on highlighting Puerto Rico's culture and identity, making the show feel like a nearly 15-minute block party and homage to his home country.

Bad Bunny performs during halftime in Super Bowl LX | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark didn't seem to have any issue with Bad Bunny's performance. This became clear after she liked a February 8 Instagram post from ESPN that included screenshots of various celebrities participating in Bad Bunny's performance.

The post was captioned, "Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Ricky Martin, Karol G, Young Miko, David Grutman, Cardi B and Alix Earle were in Bad Bunny’s halftime performance 🤩".

Caitlin Clark’s Bad Bunny Message From Puerto Rico Gets Noticed

Clark is now in Puerto Rico in advance of the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament with Team USA.

And it seems that this proximity has heightened No. 22's Bad Bunny fandom, which was shown in a recent comment she made that's turning heads.

“I’m super excited. It’s my first time in Puerto Rico. It’s truly beautiful. I wish Bad Bunny was at the game. I wish he were performing. I checked to see if he was going to be singing while we’re here, but he’s not. Maybe they should bring him," Clark said, per an article from El Nuevo Dia that was then translated from Spanish to English.

Caitlin loves Bad Bunny



“I’m super excited. It’s my first time in Puerto Rico. It’s truly beautiful. I wish Bad Bunny was at the game. I wish he were performing. I checked to see if he was going to be singing while we’re here, but he’s not. Maybe they should bring him.” pic.twitter.com/feTxvk0fSx — correlation (@nosyone4) March 10, 2026

Given that there's currently no audio of Clark making this quote, there's no way of knowing whether she was serious or just speaking tongue-in-cheek. One would imagine that she was somewhat serious without really expecting to see Bad Bunny sitting courtside at one of these games.

But Bad Bunny's performance proved nothing is impossible, if only because few would have thought a Super Bowl halftime show would ever be in Spanish.