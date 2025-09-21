Caitlin Clark Drags Sophie Cunningham Past Fever vs Aces Pregame Outfit Display

The Indiana Fever are facing the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their WNBA Semifinals series on September 21.

Unfortunately for Indiana, they have to face one of the league's best teams while their roster is depleted by injuries. Then again, Indiana has dealt with injuries this entire season, and it hasn't stopped them from reaching this point. And since they haven't had to deal with any recent injury issues (aside from forward Damiris Dantas still dealing with concussion symptoms, which has kept her sidelined throughout the 2025 postseason), the current active roster has been able to build confidence and cohesion with each other.

One source of confidence has actually come from the Fever's injured players, as stars like Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham have done a great job of keeping energy and optimism both while watching their team from the sidelines.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrate from the bench Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not to mention that Clark and Cunningham have a way of keeping fans entertained by their sideline antics, which offer something else to look at while each of the Fever's games is underway.

Caitlin Clark Brings Begrudging Sophie Cunningham Through Pregame Photo Op

Speaking of something to look at, both Clark and Cunningham often turn heads with their outfits worn before Fever games.

This was also the case on Sunday, although these eyeballs likely weren't wanted from Cunningham.

The WNBA's X account posted a video of Clark making her pregame outfit walk, wearing a brown top, brown glasses, a brown bag, jeans, and white shoes. However, Clark quickly said to the camera, "Wow, get Sophie, guys!"

Cunningham can be heard in the background saying, "Where are your black Air Forces?"

"Don't worry, I got them," Clark replied. The camera then showed Clark grabbing Cunningham's arm and dragging her back through the Fever's pregame outfit tunnel walk area, presumably because Cunningham (who was wearing sweats) had managed to avoid it during her first go-around.

"She forgets I have a broken leg!" Cunningham said to the camera.

"Sorry. Go ahead," Clark added, beckoning her teammate and friend forward.

"Wow, this is so cool! Wow, this is fun," Cunningham said sarcastically while she and Clark made their walk together.

Sophie Cunningham was duckin’ arrivals and Caitlin Clark was NOT havin’ it 🤣#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google pic.twitter.com/FZiVwLbS4N — WNBA (@WNBA) September 21, 2025

It's always entertaining whenever these two superstars get up to something off the court. Although the women's basketball community (especially Fever fans) would rather see them getting up to something on the court.

But Indiana fans will have to do without Clark and Cunningham while playing the Aces on Sunday.

