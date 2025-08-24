Caitlin Clark Fever Shootaround Sighting Provides Encouraging Injury Return Sign

The Indiana Fever face off against the Minnesota Lynx on August 24, in what is their second consecutive contest against the team with the WNBA's best record (by a long shot).

Anybody who has been following the Fever to this point in the 2025 season knows how handicapped they have become, given the insane amount of injuries that guards have suffered. Among these are season-ending injuries to Aari McDonald (broken foot), Sydney Colson (torn ACL), and Sophie Cunningham (torn MCL).

Of course, the most notorious injuries the Fever have dealt with to this point are everything star guard Caitlin Clark has dealt with. She has suffered three different soft tissue injuries to her lower body during this 2025 season (four, if you count another such injury that kept her sidelined during a preseason game), which have caused her to miss well over 20 total Fever games.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of Clark's injury-plagued campaign is that there has seldom been any indication about how much time Clark would miss, and when she could be returning to the court.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever injured guard Caitlin Clark in attendance against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's Presence at Fever Shootaround Seems Like Good News

The initial hope was that Clark would be returning to the Fever's lineup by the end of August, after her most recent groin injury from mid-July. However, in order for that to occur, it was clear that she'd have to participate in several Fever practices where she was competing at full speed. Given that that hasn't happened yet, a return in August has become increasingly unlikely as the days pass.

However, an August 24 X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar provided some optimism. Her post included videos of Clark participating in shootaround drills and activities with the team and was captioned, "Caitlin Clark is participating in shootaround this morning, going through warmups then some non-contact drills with the second team.



"She has not officially returned to practice, I’m told, but this her first time working with the team since her injury."

Caitlin Clark is participating in shootaround this morning, going through warmups then some non-contact drills with the second team.



She has not officially returned to practice, I’m told, but this her first time working with the team since her injury. https://t.co/xBYcjZM8zO pic.twitter.com/azG0kJ0L36 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 24, 2025

While this isn't as good of news as if Clark had practiced fully with the team, it's certainly a positive sign that she's on the path to recovery from her most recent groin injury.

It came out earlier this week that Clark's return was dealt a likely setback when she suffered a minor bone bruise in her ankle during a workout on August 7. Regardless, Clark being back on the court Sunday will be joyous for Fever fans to see.

Recommended Reading: