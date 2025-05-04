Caitlin Clark Gets Coach Credit for Sideline Leadership in Fever Preseason Win
The Indiana Fever hit the court Saturday in their first preseason game against the Washington Mystics with one notable squad member missing, Caitlin Clark. Clark, who was sidelined for the first time in her WNBA career, was suffering from some tightness in her leg resulting in coach Stephanie White’s decision to play it safe and rest her for the game.
While Clark wasn’t suited up in a Fever jersey, her impact was still felt from the bench as she jumped up to call out plays and direct traffic from the sidelines. During a second-quarter timeout, she could be seen offering input in the team huddle, prompting the broadcast analyst to remark on her blossoming coaching instincts.
Clark’s leadership from the sidelines was appreciated by the team as coach White remarked in the post game interview, “Her communication was outstanding. You know, seeing different things on the floor and being able to communicate that in a huddle.” White went on to explain, “When you’re not playing, it gives you a different perspective.” White acknowledged how useful Clark’s observations were from that vantage point, then joked, “I felt like at one point she wanted to go back and put her uniform on and come out and play,” prompting some laughter from the media.
White wasn’t the only one to appreciate Clark's input as Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell told the media, “Even with Caitlin being out today, her [point guard] leadership was vital down the stretch when we were losing. We heard her voice. We heard how in tuned she was.”
Clark’s newfound coaching skills proved impressive, but the hope is that she will be able to suit up in Sunday’s matchup against the Brazilian National team. While her status remains uncertain, White expressed cautious optimism about her recovery. Meanwhile, fans are undoubtedly ready-in-waiting at the chance to cheer her on in her old stomping grounds.