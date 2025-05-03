Indiana Fever On SI

Fever Coach Emphasizes 'Long-Term' Approach With Caitlin Clark's Injury Status

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White is playing the long game with superstar Caitlin Clark.

Robin Lundberg

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) warms up Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) warms up Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's status for the preseason has become the major topic around the Indiana Fever ever since the team released an injury report with Clark listed as questionable for the exhibition opener against the Washington Mystics due to a left leg issue.

Of course, whatever is ailing Clark doesn't appear to be serious, given the Fever star was still warming up prior to the team's first preseason contest (before being ruled out) and referred to what is plaguing her as "just a little tightness".

However, that doesn't mean the Fever brass won't take a cautious approach with Clark. This is exactly what head coach Stephanie White emphasized when speaking with the media before tip-off.

"The biggest thing is we've got to think long-term," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "We've gotta make sure we're not putting Caitlin at risk for injury. We're not putting our team in a position where we're thinking short-term and not long-term. It's a long season, four more games than last season. So we want to make sure that we're extra cautious and put her health and wellness first and foremost," she added.

White then went on to share that it is a day-to-day issue, "Honestly, it's been one day at a time. How she's reacted to treatment. How she's reacted to workouts. Positive progress has been made, but we can't be shortsighted."

Fever fans have been anxiously awaiting Clark's return to the court, but it's hard to argue with this approach from White and the Fever's training staff.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Robin Lundberg
ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!

Home/News