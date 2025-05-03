Fever Coach Emphasizes 'Long-Term' Approach With Caitlin Clark's Injury Status
Caitlin Clark's status for the preseason has become the major topic around the Indiana Fever ever since the team released an injury report with Clark listed as questionable for the exhibition opener against the Washington Mystics due to a left leg issue.
Of course, whatever is ailing Clark doesn't appear to be serious, given the Fever star was still warming up prior to the team's first preseason contest (before being ruled out) and referred to what is plaguing her as "just a little tightness".
However, that doesn't mean the Fever brass won't take a cautious approach with Clark. This is exactly what head coach Stephanie White emphasized when speaking with the media before tip-off.
"The biggest thing is we've got to think long-term," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "We've gotta make sure we're not putting Caitlin at risk for injury. We're not putting our team in a position where we're thinking short-term and not long-term. It's a long season, four more games than last season. So we want to make sure that we're extra cautious and put her health and wellness first and foremost," she added.
White then went on to share that it is a day-to-day issue, "Honestly, it's been one day at a time. How she's reacted to treatment. How she's reacted to workouts. Positive progress has been made, but we can't be shortsighted."
Fever fans have been anxiously awaiting Clark's return to the court, but it's hard to argue with this approach from White and the Fever's training staff.