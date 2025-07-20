Caitlin Clark Gives Indiana Fever Flowers for WNBA All-Star Weekend

From all accounts, the WNBA All-Star weekend from Indianapolis was a huge success. And that's without Caitlin Clark being able to take the floor due to injury.

The league's biggest star still made her presence felt throughout the weekend however, including through a bit of a coaching role she took on the sidelines. Plus, given the events took place in the home of the Indiana Fever, Clark was always going to be at the forefront of the festivities one way or another.

Despite obviously being upset she wasn't able to participate herself, Clark certainly seemed to enjoy all the action. Which was punctuated by an X post she made celebrating the event, the city, and the job the Fever organization did serving as hosts.

"Incredible weekend in Indy!! Our organization gave everything to make this the best WNBA All-Star Weekend yet—and it delivered in every way. Grateful to call this city home and beyond thankful for the incredible fans who brought the energy and made it special ❤️," Clark wrote.

This was not the only message of gratitude she shared either, as Clark also made a point to show love to her fellow Fever All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell during the ESPN telecast of the exhibition.

"They're just good people at the end of the day and you're always lucky to have teammates like that because not everybody gets that. I'm lucky they're two of my good friends," Clark said on the broadcast.

Caitlin Clark talks live with Ryan Ruocco during the second quarter of the WNBA All-Star Game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MKGlwLWOVh — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 20, 2025

Clark is clearly content with how the weekend went and with the state of affairs in Indianapolis.

