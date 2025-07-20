Aliyah Boston Defends Caitlin Clark's Coaching After WNBA All-Star Blowout Loss

In Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's announcement that she wouldn't be able to compete in the 2025 WNBA three-point competition on July 19 and All-Star Game one day later because of a groin injury, she conveyed one silver lining about not getting to play on the court.

"I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win," one part of Clark's message to fans (which was posted on the Fever's X account) read.

a message from Caitlin Clark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRGZEpqF5R — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 17, 2025

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello allowed Clark to lean into this role, as she gave No. 22 the keys to draw up plays for their WNBA All-Star squad. Alas, this didn't lead to success for their team, as they lost by 20 points to Napheesa Collier's squad.

Clark's first pick for the All-Star draft was her Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston. And when speaking with the media after the game, Boston defended Clark after her coaching efforts didn't produce a victory.

"Great, she was drawing up plays!" Boston said when asked how Clark was as a coach on the sideline, per an X post from @drafts95452567.

"Now, did we score the ball? I don't know. But we did get open, so technically the plays worked.”

how’s caitlin as a coach?



aliyah: “great, she was drawing up plays. i mean did we score the ball? idk BUT we did get open so technically the plays worked”



that’s my coach of the year😭 pic.twitter.com/E7dCg1C4fN — drafts (@drafts95452567) July 20, 2025

Boston's relentless positivity is one of the many things Fever fans have loved about her since she joined the team in 2023. And with the All-Star game now in the rearview mirror, fans are hoping Boston, Clark, and the rest of Indiana's roster can create a positive second half of the 2025 regular season.

