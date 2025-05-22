Caitlin Clark Honors DeWanna Bonner With Honest 8-Word Message
The Indiana Fever are nearing tip-off of their May 22 game against the Atlanta Dream, which is taking place in State Farm Arena.
This game was initially slated to take place at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park, which only seats 3,500 and is where the Dream usually play. However, given the massive fan base that star guard Caitlin Clark brings with her to every road game, the Dream's front office made the decision to relocate the contest to State Farm Arena, which seats 16,888 people.
While there were several disappointing aspects of the Fever's May 20 loss to Atlanta, one of them was that the team couldn't get veteran guard DeWanna Bonner going at all, as she scored 0 points and took just one shot in the defeat.
The Fever will look to get Bonner more shine during Thursday's game. In the meantime, Caitlin Clark gave her teammate her well-deserved shine when speaking with the media before the game.
"Honestly, just DB," Clark said after pondering for a moment when asked who she would want to pay respect to in the WNBA, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. The question stemmed from Atlanta’s court having “Pay respect to women’s sports” written on it.
"Moving into third all-time [on the WNBA scoring list], I don’t see people talking about that enough," Clark continued. "I don't think people realize how big of a deal that is... that's a huge milestone, that's a huge achievement in this league that she has given so much to."
Clark later added, "Honestly, [Bonner]. I think more people could give her her flowers, and appreciate not only what she has done recently, but what she has done over the course of her career."
Clark saying. "I don’t see people talking about that enough" speaks volumes about how momentous of an accomplishment this actually is in the eyes of those who know the sport best.
Clark isn't the only person who believes Bonner's milestone deserves more recognition. Regardless, it's really cool to see her showing her teammate love in this way.