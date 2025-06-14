Caitlin Clark Keeps it Classy With Pregame Outfit Amid Fever-Liberty Injury Return

The Indiana Fever are looking to improve their 2025 WNBA regular season record to 5-5 when they face the still-unbeaten New York Liberty at home on June 14.

The Fever's chances of beating the Liberty drastically improved on Friday, after it was announced that superstar guard Caitlin Clark would be returning to the court for the first time in three weeks after suffering a quad strain when Indiana played New York back on May 24.

Given how much the Fever struggled without Clark orchestrating their offense over the past couple of weeks, it was hard to imagine that they could compete with the defending WNBA champions if she had not been able to return on Saturday. But that doesn't matter now, given that No. 22 is good to go.

Yahoo Sports posted a video of Clark entering Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena (where she was also at last night, when the Pacers played the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals) on Saturday morning with the caption, "Caitlin Clark returns for her first game back after missing several games with an injury 💪".

Clark can be seen wearing a red jacket, a blue, white, and red striped shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black purse.

Caitlin Clark returns for her first game back after missing several games with an injury 💪 pic.twitter.com/hXyQWSTFKg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 14, 2025

It seems that the 23-year-old is content to keep her pregame outfit classy and casual before she faces the Liberty. It will be interesting to see whether she's on any sort of minutes restriction ahead of the game, or if she'll need to shake any rust off before she gets back to her usual elite hooping.

